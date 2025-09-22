Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease welcomes Irish partners to global operations hub in Cork, expanding opportunities for local life sciences collaboration

22 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease has welcomed government officials, academic leaders, and industry partners to its hub in Cork, reinforcing the company’s commitment to productive partnerships and collaborative relationships within Ireland’s life sciences sector.

Alongside established global operations in Dublin and Athlone, the Cork hub demonstrates Alexion’s dedication to building enduring connections across Ireland. The country continues to play a vital role as a global supply chain hub, delivering life-changing rare disease therapies worldwide—a complex mission that depends on strong collaboration to ensure quality, safety and timely access for patients in need.

Cork serves as a base for senior technical roles in manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and technical operations, positioning Alexion and AstraZeneca as active contributors to a vibrant regional life sciences community. Cork and the wider Munster region boast a robust talent pool and leading academic institutions, which enables shared innovation and professional development.

Across Dublin, Athlone, and Cork, Alexion and AstraZeneca employ approximately 1,400 people in development, manufacturing, supply, and commercial roles, working together with colleagues, partners, and educational experts to advance solutions for rare disease patients.

Shane Doyle, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Sustainability, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, commented: “Ireland has long stood as a cornerstone of our global network, and our partnerships here reflect both our confidence in the country’s talent, infrastructure, and supportive business environment, and our shared commitment to collaboration. Working closely within the Irish life sciences community allows us to enhance specialist capabilities in supply chain and technical operations, ultimately delivering our life-changing medicines to more patients around the world.”

Sylvia Kiely, VP, Global Supply Chain and Product Strategy Lead, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, said: “Cork represents a convergence of talent and academic excellence, and we look forward to deepening our relationships across Munster’s educational institutions and life sciences ecosystem. By working together, we nurture future talent and build on the region’s strengths through ongoing collaboration and shared purpose.”