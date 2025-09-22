ROCHESTOWN: Bewley’s Wellness Breakfast and panel discussion hosted by Melanie Morris

22 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Time: 10am

Location: Rochestown Park Hotel

The Bewley’s Wellness Breakfast will take place in Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on September 23, to raise funds for Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning for Hospice campaign.

The panel discussion will explore themes of wellness, resilience and the power of community.

Leading lifestyle editor and wellness advocate, Melanie Morris, will moderate an expert panel at the breakfast event, which will include Occupational Therapist Simone Sheehan from Marymount University Hospital and Hospice and artist Shane O’Driscoll.

“Wellness is all about holistic health and can be incorporated into life individually and collectively,” said Ms Morris.

“Modern life can be very hectic and – even when we stop rushing around – our dependence on technology means we rarely give our brains a rest.

“In addition to reflecting on the vital work that Hospice provides in our communities, we will discuss how we can each make wellness part of our daily routine.”

The event is part of Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning for Hospice, a wider movement this month to raise funds for Together for Hospice.

“The Bewley’s Wellness Breakfast in Rochestown Park Hotel builds on the idea of the traditional coffee morning with some special additions that helped us to explore how we can take care of ourselves and each other,” said Catherine Casserly, Marketing Director of Bewley’s.

“It feels fitting to celebrate our 33rd year of this meaningful partnership with Hospice with an event centred on connections, conversation and community.

“We hope people will come away from this event feeling restored, imbued with a bit more knowledge and – most importantly – having raised funds for a very worthy cause.”

For further information on this free event, visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/bewleys-wellness-coffee-morning-for-hospice-rochestown-park-hotel-cork-tickets-1688654183119

Register to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 25 – or on a date that suits you – at hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 0818 995 996.

If you cannot host or attend a coffee morning, you can donate at hospicecoffeemorning.ie/donate