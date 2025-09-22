Ireland’s oldest girls school celebrates 200th anniversary

22 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Ursuline College Blackrock, the oldest continuously running girls’ school in Ireland,

is set to mark its 200th anniversary in Blackrock with a major celebration on Saturday

8th November 2025 at the Maryborough House Hotel.

The Ursuline Sisters first arrived in Cork in 1771, dedicating themselves to the education of

girls in the city. In 1825, they moved to Blackrock House, beginning a remarkable two-

century connection with one of Cork’s most historic suburbs. Since then, Ursuline girls

have flourished in sport, the arts, business and community life, leaving an indelible mark

on Cork and beyond. For example, Anne O Leary, a past pupil, with a distinguished career

in Vodafone and now with Meta, will share inspiring insights on her career and impact in

Irish society through roles such as former Chair of Goal, past president of Dublin Chamber

and IBEC.

The bicentennial gala, expected to draw more than 200 guests, will bring together parents,

teachers, past pupils, students, members of the Irish Ursuline Congregation and

community leaders for an afternoon of celebration and connection. The programme

includes a welcome drinks reception and three course lunch, special surprise guests to be

announced in the run up to the event, a photographic showcase of the Ursuline’s history in

Blackrock, live performances from UCB students, and the Cork Academy of String.

As part of the celebrations, guests can look forward to an exciting raffle packed with

fantastic prizes. Every ticket sold supports Ursuline College Blackrock’s Strategic Plan —

requiring investment to upgrade classrooms and enhance sports and performance

infrastructure. These vital improvements are possible thanks to the continued generosity of

the Parents’ Association and the wider community.

“Ursuline College Blackrock’s story is Cork’s story,” said Oonagh Connolly, Chair of the

Organising Committee. “For 200 years, the school has nurtured generations of women to

thrive. This celebration honours that legacy while looking to the future.”

Tickets are €80 per person, available now on Eventbrite. Follow #UrsulineCork200 for

updates and announcements.