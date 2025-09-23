West Cork Wedding Hotel to expand premises

23 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens, one of Ireland’s most celebrated country house hotels, has launched a major expansion in its hotel and garden. Among the luxurious additions are 16 newly designed bedrooms, Ireland’s largest bridal styling lounge, and The Fernery – a glass-walled event space set within its award-winning gardens.

The launch comes as the historic Georgian estate prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026, marking nearly two centuries of hospitality in West Cork.

“As we approach 200 years, this expansion marks the start of our next chapter,” said Michael O’Neill, fourth-generation proprietor of Fernhill. “After being named one of the top five hotels in Ireland on Tripadvisor, winning Best Wedding Venue at the Gold Medal Awards, and joining Ireland’s Blue Book in 2022, we felt the time was right to build on that momentum. We’ve spent the last two years planning with input from the whole team. We focused on the flow of the wedding day, the feel of the rooms, and how the spaces connect to the gardens. Everything was designed with care, using local craftspeople and suppliers wherever we could. The goal was to give couples more space, more time, and a place that feels personal, welcoming, and considered. We truly hope they love what we’ve created.”

The Fernery, a light-filled space nestled among the gardens, offers floor-to-ceiling glass that allows nature to be part of celebrations throughout the year. The elegant space serves perfectly for both wedding ceremonies and drinks receptions. Early feedback has described the experience as “stepping into Tuscany.”

Complementing The Fernery are 16 five-star bedrooms, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping countryside views, gold taps and marble tiles. Local interior designer Sara Haggerty of Clonakilty designed the new bedrooms, blending the elegance of Fernhill’s Georgian origins with a boutique, nature-inspired aesthetic. Each room is named after a native Irish plant, and furnished with bespoke headboards, Sanderson fabrics, and high-quality oak features.

“The design was envisioned to echo Fernhill’s rich heritage, celebrate its historic architecture, and draw inspiration from the timeless beauty of the surrounding gardens,” said Sara. “Hotel design without a narrative can feel impersonal, so I wanted every detail to feel connected and true to its setting. The goal was to honour Fernhill’s past while giving the rooms a fresh, comfortable feel. I worked closely with local craftspeople to make sure each piece felt personal and considered. I’m really proud of what we created; it was as much a passion project as it was a job.”

The Bridal Styling Lounge – the largest of its kind in Ireland – offers a spacious and private setting for wedding morning preparations, with dedicated hair and makeup stations, a champagne bar, and a private ‘Reveal Room’ for moments of calm before the celebrations begin.

The project prioritised sustainability and community from the outset, with local suppliers, environmentally conscious materials, and solar panels powering the expansion. Water is sourced from Fernhill’s own well, continuing the estate’s long-standing connection to the land.

Wedding couples can now book The Fernery alongside the new bedrooms as part of fully tailored wedding packages. The new facilities also cater to romantic escapes, special occasions, and visitors exploring West Cork and the Wild Atlantic Way.