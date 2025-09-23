Kabin Studio’s Garry McCarthy is “Cork Person of the Month” for September 2025

23 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaiune@TheCork.ie

Garry McCarthy, known creatively as GMC, is Cork Person of the Month for September in recognition of his significant work facilitating workshops for youths and his contribution to Cork’s rap music community.

Garry, who has been creating rap music for over two decades, is most well known as the Creative Director of The Kabin Studio, a not-for-profit community music space offering mentoring and recording services to young rappers and songwriters in Cork City as well as delivering workshops with other local musicians.

It was this space that served as the genesis of viral global hit The Spark, which celebrates the value of self-expression and authenticity. The drum and bass track is performed by children aged between nine and twelve from both Knocknaheeney’s Kabin Crew of Kabin Studio and Lisdoonvarna Crew, a group of children living in refugee accommodation in the Clare town.

The Spark, which was created to mark 2024’s Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of celebrating youth creativity, has amassed over eight million views on YouTube and over 1.5 billion views on TikTok. Kabin Crew also performed the track alongside English pop sensation Becky Hill at her gig in Virgin Media Park last June.

In recent years Garry has focussed more closely on facilitating musical workshops around the city, county, and country, serving as Director of both GMCBeats and Song-in-a-Day. These workshops tap into the current popularity and relatability of rap and hip-hop music amongst young people, offering an inclusive and energetic space to inspire and empower them to express themselves creatively and gain experience using the latest in recording and production technology. More than 1000 songs have been created as part of over 2500 workshops that Garry’s projects have facilitated since 2009.

Most recently, Garry has virtually mentored MC Abdul, a young rapper from Gaza, and also composed music for the soundtrack for the award-winning Irish film Christy.

Garry has also received a number of accolades and awards in recognition of his work towards creating a more inclusive society, including two Show Racism the Red Card Awards and three Drugs.ie awards.

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan congratulated Garry on his award: “Garry has made an enormous contribution across the last two decades both to Cork’s rap and hip-hop community and to the youths that he has empowered to express themselves creatively. By engaging with young people in a relatable and innovative manner, through the immensely popular mediums of rap and hip-hop music, he has successfully broken down barriers between communities and created a unique and valuable experience for youths in Cork and beyond

“Furthermore, his work in making hit song The Spark a reality is evidence of the immense levels of talent held by youngsters in Cork, and serves as an inspiration to all of us regarding the value of self expression and being true to oneself”.

Shane Casey, Cork Person of the Year 2024, also commended Garry’s contribution to Cork: “Garry’s work should be studied and replicated everywhere. His contribution to the talent and general well being of dozens of young people of the northside is a credit to him. He is a truly special person, and is well deserving of this and of so many other awards”.

Garry’s name will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual gala awards lunch in January, 2026.