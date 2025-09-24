50 Years of Citizens Information Cork

24 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

A Civic Reception was held at City Hall Cork on Wednesday, 18th September 2025, to mark a significant milestone the 50th anniversary of the Citizens Information service in Cork. Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, the event celebrated five decades of dedicated service to the people of Cork and Ireland through the provision of free, confidential, and impartial information, advice, and advocacy.

The theme of the evening, “Ours is a Story Still in the Making”, reflected the enduring relevance and evolving nature of the Citizens Information Network, which began in the early 1970s as a grassroots response to the growing complexity of State services. In Cork, the journey started with the opening of the Cork Citizens Advice Bureau on 4th September 1972, driven by the vision and leadership of Maureen Curtis-Black, then President of the Cork Federation of Women’s Organisations.

Speaking at the reception, Lord Mayor Cllr. Fergal Dennehy paid tribute to the legacy and impact of the service:

“Citizens Information has been a cornerstone of support for individuals and families across Cork for half a century. It has empowered people to understand their rights, access vital services, and navigate life’s challenges with dignity and confidence. The story of Citizens Information is not just one of the past it is one that continues to unfold, shaped by the needs of our communities and the dedication of those who serve them.”

The event highlighted the growth of the network, which now includes 12 offices across Cork and Kerry under the South Munster Citizens Information Service, and 90 offices nationwide. In 2024 alone, the South Munster service responded to over 88,000 queries, with social welfare, employment, housing, and health among the most common topics.

As the Citizens Information Network looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding principles: accessibility, impartiality, and empowerment. Backed by the Citizens Information Board and enhanced by secure digital technologies, the service continues to adapt to meet the evolving needs of Ireland’s diverse population.

The Civic Reception was a fitting tribute to a service that has quietly transformed lives for 50 years and continues to do so every day.