Cork City secures Purple Flag accreditation for tenth year running

25 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

A raft of new initiatives that were introduced to support and boost Cork city’s night-time economy have helped the city secure Purple Flag accreditation – the international accreditation for excellence in the evening and night-time economy.

The Purple Flag – similar to the Blue Flag accreditation for beaches – aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5pm and 5am.

It recognises towns and cities that provide safe, vibrant, diverse, and enjoyable night-time environments for residents and visitors.

Key successes in Cork city’s submission for this year’s award included the expansion of the innovative ‘Leave the Light On’ campaign and the introduction of the ‘Coffee House Lates’ scheme – both of which are parts of Cork City Council’s ongoing Night Time Economy Strategy.

The Leave the Light On campaign, a partnership between the city council and the Cork Business Association, ran from mid-October 2024 to mid-January 2025, and encouraged city centre businesses to leave their lights on until midnight or 1am during the winter to help contribute to a safer night-time environment. It will run again this year.

The ‘Coffee House Lates’ scheme, which was launched last November to facilitate the growing demand for alcohol-free evening activities in the city, encouraged independent coffee shops to extend their trading hours and host coffee tastings, live music, comedy, art, dancing, festive shopping, festive treats and even knitting.

The continuation of the city’s Night Time Economy (NTE) Advisor role until September 2026, coupled with other projects such as hosting a concert on the roof of a public car park, further reflected the city’s commitment to creative ideas and vibrant, engaging nightlife.

Cork city’s NTE advisor, Fiona Collins, said there is an eagerness to continuously improve the city’s evening and night-time offering. “The Purple Flag accreditation is another indicator in the city’s journey to becoming a truly 24-hour destination,” Ms Collins said. “It allows us to set a standard with other night-time cities.”

“With the introduction of the night-time strategy, Cork has extended its vibrant mix of culture, safety, and innovation — from family-friendly early evenings to creative late-night events like our rooftop concerts. The businesses together with key stakeholders such as Cork City Council, An Garda Siochána, Cork Chamber and Cork Business Association continue to work hard to ensure that it remains a city comparable with the best across Europe and the world.”

The Purple Flag accreditation comes after council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan presented a report to councillors at the September meeting of city council outlining the details of her plans for a dedicated focus on the city centre.

It includes the creation of a City Centre Development and Operations Directorate, overseen by a director of services in February 2025, which she described as “a start-up business within the council” and which is framed around three pillars – revitalisation, regeneration and accessibility – with an over-arching vision of enhancing the city as a socially, culturally and economically vibrant second city.

Cork city secured its first Purple Flag in 2015.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Purple Flag is awarded by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM) and requires ongoing collaboration between local stakeholders and an annual renewal process to maintain standards. There are 90 Purple Flag destinations around the world, across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, New Zealand and Australia, from world renowned tourist destinations to small market towns.