26 September 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

FC Barcelona

The Catalan club has long gone beyond its region and become a global phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. With 1xBet, FC Barcelona went through a period of restructuring after Leo Messi’s departure and regained the La Liga title in 2023. Fans saw the new version of the Blaugranas in the 2024-25 season under Hansi Flick. Barcelona flew to the top of the Spanish league in spectacular style, adding two more domestic trophies to this success. It’s worth noting the four victories in four matches against Real Madrid, in which Flick’s team scored 16 goals. Last season, Barça was just a few minutes away from beating Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final and facing PSG in the final.

La Liga

Spanish clubs have won the European Cup / Champions League 20 times: Real Madrid has 15 titles, and Barcelona has 5. This is the best result in Europe (England is in second place with 15 trophies), which proves the high class and historical significance of La Liga. Spain has a tradition of loving spectacular football, and over the last few decades, the country has become one of the main centres for coaching ideas and tactical innovations.

Serie A

Over its nearly 100-year history, the Italian Serie A has earned its status as one of Europe’s strongest football leagues, with legendary players, great coaches and revolutionary tactical ideas. In recent years, Serie A has returned to the top positions in UEFA competitions: Inter Milan reached the Champions League final in 2023 and 2025, Atalanta won the Europa League in 2024, and Roma became the first winners of the Conference League in 2022.

FIBA

Basketball is one of the most popular sports on the planet, and FIBA is its governing body. The federation organises World Cups and continental competitions for all age categories among men and women. FIBA also oversees the main tournaments in 3×3 basketball, a new sport that is rapidly gaining popularity among fans and has already been included in the Olympic Games programme.

Volleyball World

The organisation has given a powerful boost to the development of this sport, with both classic and beach volleyball rapidly growing in popularity in recent years. Volleyball World organises World Championships for men and women, as well as other tournaments that have gained a large audience, such as the Volleyball Nations League, Club World Championships, Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 and Beach Pro Tour Challenge.

