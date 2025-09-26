Wilton United AFC receives support from Texaco

26 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Wilton United A.F.C. has been chosen winners of the Cork County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. EUR5,000 has been presented to the Club to help fund the refurbishment of its facilities in Garrane Darra on Sarsfield Road.

A football club very much on the rise, Wilton United recently surpassed the 650 members mark and is continuing to grow its numbers each week. The Club caters for 27 teams – 19 male and eight female, coupled with a thriving academy of over 250 boys and girls aged between 5-9.

Now in its fifth year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Cork winners were Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club, Glanmire (2021), Rockbán Ladies Football and Camogie Club (2022), Bandon Ravens Basketball Club (2023) and Glanmire Ladies Basketball Club (2024).

Congratulating the county winners on the immense contribution that they make to the heart of community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited was particularly praiseworthy of the unstinting work of club officials and volunteers, and noted that “since its inception, we are proud to have distributed almost €650,000 to a variety of more than 125 sports clubs under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative.”

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said: “As adjudicator – and from my knowledge of sport gained at junior, senior and international level – the most reassuring aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is that it gives clubs rare access to funds which are not linked to popularity, membership size or success.”

Describing the Cork club as ‘a very deserving recipient’, he went on to add: “Wilton United A.F.C. is a traditional club, whose growth in participation must be down to its incredible volunteers and fantastic club environment. The Texaco funding will contribute to making a better environment for everyone involved in the Club. Soccer in Cork is tribal – best of luck to the Wilton United clan.”

Entries for the 2026 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open again in the New Year for all clubs, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.

Further information may be viewed at www.TexacoSupportforSport.com

ENDS

Photo Caption: The presentation to Wilton United A.F.C. members was made at the Texaco Service Station, Carrigrohane. Pictured with them was Valero Area Sales Manager, D.J. Fleming (back, centre).