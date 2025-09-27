Brunch now on the menu at Sea Church Ballycotton

27 September 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The picturesque seafront venue in East Cork partners with local suppliers to expand offering

Sea Church, a restaurant and event space in Ballycotton, has just launched its new brunch menu, offering diners a relaxing weekend experience.

The brunch menu, which replaces the old breakfast menu, is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 1.30pm, as well as Bank Holiday Mondays. Diners can continue to enjoy fresh vegetables, local meat, and sustainably sourced fish and dairy of the highest quality, making Sea Church a go-to destination when visiting the East Cork area.

The brunch menu offers a broad selection of offerings which range from the traditional full Irish breakfast; a homemade fish cake topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce; and a potato boxty pancake topped with smoked salmon, creme fraiche and dill.

The new menu also includes larger plates such as a double smash beef burger with Dubliner cheese, crispy onions, bacon and JJ Wall’s beef dripping chips; and a dill beer-battered fish and chips that comes with a lime pea puree and homemade tartar sauce. Vegetarians have the option of omelette with local wild mushrooms, herbs and Dubliner cheese, while those with a sweet tooth have the option of an apple and blackberry crumble pot, Baileys affogato or a fresh fruit scone.

Since its opening in 2020 the restaurant, converted from an old schoolhouse, has offered floor-to-ceiling views of the Irish seaside which is reflected in the maritime inspired interior. The restaurant at Sea Church is connected to the former St. Colman’s church, which has been converted into a popular events centre attracting some exciting talents from across the globe.

Head Chef at Sea Church Marcus O’Meara said: “We’re really excited to launch the new brunch menu which focuses on Irish breakfast classics with a Sea Church twist, as well as a broad range of lunch options that continue to use local, quality ingredients. Ballycotton and the East Cork area is now really on the map for great food and hospitality and we’re thrilled to be part of this.”

To view all the menus and booking times at Sea Church please visit www.seachurch.ie

Options from the newly launched brunch menu at Sea Church Ballycotton.

Sea Church is the former St Colman’s Church of Ireland, built in 1835 for £330 which was raised by subscription. The church suffered over the years due to a dwindling local Church of Ireland population, and gradually the church fell into disuse and was finally closed. In 2018, Ballycotton-born Pearse Flynn set out to realise a dream of his own when he purchased the church from American vendors. A multi-million euro revamp began to take this diamond in the rough from decline and into restoration. Special care was taken in the renovation of the church and a huge amount of time, energy and passion have been dedicated over a two-year restoration programme.