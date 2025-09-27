27 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Heather Humphreys takes Presidential canvass to Cork

Presidential Election Candidate, Heather Humphreys today (Saturday) visited Cork as part of her Presidential election campaign.

Heather began her visit chatting to early morning commuters in Macroom and making a quick stop by the new Briery Gap Theatre – a project Heather supported in her previous role as Minister for Culture

Next stop was Ballincollig and a meeting with the Ballincollig Tidy Towns group. She said: “Tidy Towns groups are at the heart of our communities. As Minister, I always supported them, and if elected President I will highlight them and celebrate the unsung heroes in communities all across Ireland.”

Heather then spent time meeting people around Cork city centre, including visits to the English Market and the Marina Market meeting traders and customers.

Heather said: “I am delighted to be in Cork City Centre today meeting people, hearing their issues and talking to them about my vision for the Presidency. I am very encouraged by the support I am receiving here in Cork.”

Last stop of the day was a ‘Heather for President’ rally in the Rochestown Park Hotel. The well attended event included speakers Minister Jerry Buttimer, former Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Councillor and businesswoman Sinead Sheppard, and former national hunt champion jockey Davy Russell.

Speaking at today’s rally, Simon Coveney said: “I worked with Heather at the cabinet table for more than 10 years. Heather makes things happen. She’s smart, she’s incredibly hard working, she’s searingly honest, she gets things done. Perhaps most importantly, at a time when politics is so divided, Heather is a unifier. People from all backgrounds know Heather is a candidate for all.”

Councillor Sheppard said: “Heather is a fantastic role model to young women in politics having served in so many Ministries, helping people in many different ways. As a business woman I am so aware that Heather gave tremendous support to businesses to help keep us going during the pandemic. She showed how capable she is in a crisis.”

Davy Russell highlighted the role Heather played as Minister for Community Development saying: “I don’t think there’s a town, village or parish in Ireland that Heather hasn’t helped in some way. In my hometown of Youghal, we have the brilliant boardwalk down at the seafront that Heather opened. It’s a fantastic amenity, it’s fully accessible, people in wheelchairs can use it, families with buggies can use it, so it means people of all ages and abilities can come and enjoy the beach.”

Minister Jerry Buttimer called on all supporters across Munster and Cork to get out and ask for the votes by saying: “The ballots will be counted four weeks from today, let’s leave nothing behind between now and then.”