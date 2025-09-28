CORK CITY: New programme provides innovation and entrepreneurship support to SMEs

28 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Pathway to Innovate, a new programme providing innovation and entrepreneurship support to SMEs, has officially launched at Republic of Work in Cork.

The new programme by Skillnet Innovation Exchange and IRDG Innovation Skillnet gives SMEs the opportunity to collaborate with business experts, identify the most relevant supports, and develop actionable strategies that lead to measurable outcomes.

The programme launched on September 16th at Republic of Work on South Mall – one of the leading innovation hubs in Ireland and home to a diverse range of more than 150 companies.

Conor Carmody, Programme Director at Skillnet Innovation Exchange, leading the initiative, says: “For SMEs, innovation doesn’t have to mean going it alone. Pathway to Innovate connects businesses with the right mentors, supports, and peers to unlock practical, measurable results. The key is finding what fits your business best.”

Earlier this year, Republic of Work was listed in the top 50 of Europe’s best startup hubs by The Financial Times ranking Top 10 in UK & Ireland and Top 2 in Ireland. The organisation is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and is acting as an accelerator for a number of emerging Cork companies.

Speaking at the event, Frank Brennan, CEO at Republic of Work said, “we are delighted to host the Pathway to Innovate programme at Republic of Work. The initiative is designed for ambitious SMEs that want to scale with confidence while future-proofing their organisations. We have seen numerous successful businesses come through our doors – it’s very rewarding and exciting to see. We are thrilled to partner again with Skillnet Ireland and look forward to what is to come.”

Spaces are limited, and SMEs are encouraged to register their interest at pathwaytoinnovate.ie to receive tailored guidance aligned to their specific objectives.

SMEs can register their interest and complete their business diagnostic at www.pathwaytoinnovate.ie