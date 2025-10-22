County Cork sees ‘significant increase’ in EV Grant rates

22 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD Séamus McGrath is pleased that grants for Electric Vehicles in County Cork are now seeing a significant uptake.

EV grants are offered by the Government through SEAI to help with the cost of EV’s and they are a vital part of helping us reduce emissions.

In the Programme for Government there are several commitments to substantially increase EV infrastructure nationwide and examine the EV grants on the introduction of additional incentives with a view to increasing take up of EVs, and a review of customs duties on second-hand EV imports to make EVs more affordable.

Expressing his delight, Deputy McGrath said: “I am delighted to a significant uptake of EV Grants in County Cork. There were 1782 grants paid up until the start of October, compared to 1302 in the whole of 2024. This is very encouraging, and I am delighted to see more people access these grants.

“We understand the cost of EV’s can be challenging and that is why we have these Grants in place to help with costs. Ultimately, we want to reduce our emissions by 2030.

“The Government is committed to doing that and sees EV’s as a vital tool in our arsenal in order to achieve that. Climate change is the challenge of our generation, and we must do everything to slow it down.

Concluding Deputy McGrath has encouraged anyone who is thinking of going electric to do so.

“I would encourage anyone to go electric. EV infrastructure is being ramped up nationwide, and it is a key commitment in the Programme for Government. There are supports there through the grants provided.

“If you want to know more about EV Grants you can visit the SEAI website to access them,” he concluded.