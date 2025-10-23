EAST CORK: Exceptional Abnormal Load 23rd – 28th October for Celtic Interconnector works

23 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The final two transformers for the France-Ireland Celtic Interconnector cable will be moved under an exceptional abnormal load on October 24th and 27th. They will be moved from the ESB Power Station in Aghada to the new converter station in Ballyadam near Carrigtwohill.

October 24th – 27th

The R630 will be under a stop/go traffic management system at the Aghada ESB Generating Station.

October 23rd

The R630 will be CLOSED at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached.

at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached. The closure will be from 22:00 on October 23rd to 05:00 on October 24th.

October 24th

The R630 will be under a stop/go traffic management system at Saleen and Rostellan, between the hours of 5am and 10pm.

The R630 will be CLOSED at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached.

at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached. The closure will be from 22:00 on October 24 th to 05:00 on October 25 th .

to 05:00 on October 25 . Transformer #3 will be moved from Aghada to Ballyadam.

A controlled stop is required on the N25 at Ballyadam in both directions for a short period of time.

October 25th – October 27th

The R630 will be under a stop/go traffic management system at Saleen and Rostellan.

The empty frame will return to Aghada via the R630 under convoy, please note this will still be an abnormal load at 4.8m wide.

October 27th

The R630 will be CLOSED at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached.

at Rostellan, please see the detour route attached. The closure will be from 22:00 on October 27 th to 05:00 on October 28 th .

to 05:00 on October 28 . Transformer #4 will be moved from Aghada to Ballyadam.

A controlled stop is required on the N25 at Ballyadam in both directions for a short period of time.

The R630 will be reopened as normal at 5am on October 28th.

Local access will be maintained throughout the duration of the closures above.