Rory Gallaghers 1961 Fender Stratocaster on display at Collins Barracks Museum

24 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Changing Ireland Galleries was officially launched at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks this month, marking the biggest expansion of public galleries at the National Museum of Ireland in over two decades. Highlights include key objects from Co. Cork, which feature prominently throughout the exhibition.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Simon Harris, T.D., visited the National Museum to officially open the galleries, accompanied by Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin Boxer Moran T.D.

With capital funding from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport’s Decade of Centenaries Programme, and working in partnership with the Office of Public Works, the new galleries open following a full refurbishment of a part of Collins Barracks that had been untouched since the departure of the Defence Forces almost 30 years ago.

The Changing Ireland Galleries feature hundreds of political, social and cultural objects from the Museum’s 20th and 21st century collections – extraordinary and everyday artefacts that have borne witness to the last 150 years. On entering the galleries, visitors are invited to reflect on the objects and consider the question “Cad Is Ann Éire Dar Leat?” – “What Is Ireland to You?”

In keeping with the Museum’s desire to develop dynamic and engaging exhibits, the new galleries have been meticulously designed to accommodate regular changes in the display, giving the public unprecedented access to the collection and supporting the long-term conservation of the objects.

Enabling greater inclusivity, a range of perspectives and different voices will be invited through co-curated projects, video interviews, and artistic interventions. New commissions, including poetry by Paula Meehan, are woven through 426 square metres of interconnected rooms, offering a lyrical dimension to the galleries.

Objects from Co. Cork include a delicate handkerchief bordered with Youghal needlepoint lace made by the Youghal Co-operative Lace Society c.1912; a lace sample for Queen Mary’s dress train, commissioned by the Ulster Women’s Unionist Council and made by the Youghal Co-operative Lace Society, Co. Cork, c.1911; a topee helmet worn on foreign service by Henry Ross (b.1877) of Cork in the Indian Medical Service c.1902; a razor wire from the Good Shepherd Convent and Laundry, Sunday’s Well, Cork; the 1961 Fender Stratocaster owned and personally modified by musician Rory Gallagher (1948–1995); and a 1922 Red Cross flag that covered Michael Collins’s body after he was killed in an ambush at Béal na Bláth, Co. Cork, by anti-Treaty republicans on 22 August 1922.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Simon Harris, T.D., said:

“These new galleries provide an important opportunity to reflect on and connect with Ireland’s story in fresh and deeply meaningful ways. It reminds us that our shared history is not static but continues to evolve with every generation, shaped by the people who call this island home.”

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., said:

“The Changing Ireland Galleries are a legacy project of the Decade of Centenaries Programme and a testament to the power of cultural reflection. This new space at the National Museum ensures that our shared history, in all its complexity, can be explored by future generations.”

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin Boxer Moran T.D., said:

“The Office of Public Works has worked collaboratively with the National Museum of Ireland on this significant project which has included the careful refurbishment of a floor of Collins Barracks. The result is a visually striking and welcoming space that adds significantly to the existing gallery space at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks.”

Chair of the National Museum of Ireland Board, Professor Cathal O’Donoghue, said:

“This is a momentous day for the National Museum, and we would like to express our gratitude to Government for the funding to expand the galleries in this way. There are millions of objects in the Museum’s collection, and our physical infrastructure only allows us to have a fraction of that on display at any one time. The expansion of our galleries and the nature of this new display will ensure that the Museum can share more of Ireland’s history with visitors in years to come.”

Director of the National Museum of Ireland, Lynn Scarff, said:

“The opening of the Changing Ireland Galleries marks a transformational moment for the National Museum. Reflecting the new direction set out in our Strategic Plan, it is object-focused, non-linear, and exploratory, and aims to be a place of sanctuary and surprise without predetermined narratives. By including many voices in the Gallery spaces, we have been able to create a space that will change and evolve and more accurately reflect the dynamic nature of our contemporary history and its intergenerational impact right up to the present day. The galleries invite visitors to connect with history on their own terms and to question what Ireland means to them today.”

Lead Curator of the Changing Ireland Galleries, Brenda Malone, said:

“The galleries have been designed to allow for the regular rotation of objects, which helps us to preserve these important artefacts for future generations while ensuring the galleries remain dynamic and continually offer fresh perspectives on modern Ireland’s history. The galleries also embrace sensory experiences, using music, visuals, and immersive audiovisual installations to add context, mood, and texture to the display.”

The Changing Ireland Galleries at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks is now open. Admission is free.