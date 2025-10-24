Housing Minister visits building site of 300 new apartments at Horgan’s Quay in Cork City Centre

24 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Apartments being delivered by Land Development Agency with HQ Developments Residential Company Ltd and CIÉ – Topping out ceremony takes place at Horgan’s Quay

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, will today mark a significant milestone in housing delivery in Cork city at the topping out ceremony for Horgan’s Quay. He will be joined by representatives from the Land Development Agency, HQ Developments Residential Company Ltd, which is owned by Clarendon Properties and BAM, Cork City Council as well as CIÉ.

The development will deliver 194 two-bedroom apartments and 108 one-bedroom apartments, as well as a number of commercial units and a crèche, and will include the refurbishment of the existing Station Master’s Building.

Construction on the homes is progressing on schedule, with the first homes to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The site is located on the River Lee beside Kent station and within easy walking distance to Patrick Street, Mac Curtain Street and the Quays. The overall development at Horgan’s Quay includes the apartments, a hotel, leisure facilities, shops, restaurants, office blocks, a crèche and public open space.

Heritage buildings such as the Goods Shed and the Carriage Shed have been restored and adapted to house offices, retail and hospitality units, blending the modernity of a 21st century Cork city, while respecting and honouring its industrial and social history.

The development is part of the Cork Docklands regeneration project, which will transform the riverside area. Upon completion, the Docklands project will deliver new homes for approximately 22,500 residents as well as a range of amenities, leisure facilities and office space.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I welcome the great progress on this essential development in the heart of our city, which will deliver over 300 much-needed affordable homes.

“This Government’s top priority, and mine, is to get quality homes built faster for people who need them.

“The Land Development Agency is the State’s affordable housing delivery body. It has been seriously ramping up in the last year in particular and I want to see further progress.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD said: “I am determined to unlock the delivery of homes like these at pace and at scale across the country. I am thrilled to be here in Cork to mark the significant progress made by the Land Development Agency in Cork City at Horgan’s Quay. We are in a housing crisis, and I am pulling every lever available and cutting through unnecessary red tape to get things moving far faster – so that we can deliver homes for people and their families to grow up and grow old in.”

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the Land Development Agency said: “We are delighted to be working with HQ Developments and CIÉ to deliver these much-needed homes, in the heart of Cork city.

“This is an exciting development for the LDA, and it is wonderful to see such great progress being made to deliver these high quality, ‘A-rated’ apartments. This is an important milestone for the LDA’s targeted delivery in Cork city, which also includes Marina Depot, St. Kevin’s in Shanakiel, and Anglesea Terrace.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive, Cork City Council said: “The transformation of Cork’s Docklands is pivotal to our city’s evolution, with capacity to deliver homes for 22,500 people at a riverside location with great access to public transport.

“It is exciting to see the progress at Horgan’s Quay, as a result of Government investment and the brilliant team at Cork City Council. We look forward to its completion next year when new residents can build lives and new communities in the heart of the city.”

Ronan Downing from HQ Developments added: “Horgan’s Quay will regenerate the Cork Docklands area. We are delighted that this partnership with the LDA and CIÉ has progressed to this important milestone. The delivery of new homes in the city centre, supported by the retail and leisure facilities will attract a new generation of residents back into the area.”

Darren Devane, Director of Building, BAM Ireland said: “As the main contractor, BAM is proud to play a central role in the delivery of this development and the overall transformation of Horgan’s Quay and the wider Cork Docklands. This development is not just about delivering high-quality, sustainable homes, it’s about creating a vibrant, connected community in the heart of the city. Our long-standing commitment to the regeneration of this area reflects our belief in Cork’s future as a thriving, inclusive urban centre. We are delighted to be working alongside the LDA, CIÉ, and HQ Developments to bring this vision to life.”

Fiona O’Shea, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Córas Iompair Éireann concluded: “CIÉ is proud to be a partner on this landmark project, which will continue the revitalisation of the Cork Docklands into the bustling hive of activity it once was, for the needs of today’s Ireland. The location next to Kent Station and within walking distance to the city centre will be very attractive for people who want to live and work in Cork.”

“The development delivers much needed affordable housing and, as an example of Transit Oriented Development, provides a template for similar schemes in the future.”

-Ends-

Issued by Murray on behalf of the Land Development Agency

For more information, please contact

Richie Oakley, 087 245 1824, roakley@murraygroup.ie

Martin Phelan, 087 246 7106, mphelan@murraygroup.ie

About the Land Development Agency

The Land Development Agency (LDA) is the State’s affordable housing delivery body. Its main role is to acquire and develop State and other land to deliver affordable homes to address the country’s housing need.

The Agency has commenced construction on various state sourced and privately acquired land and has a delivery pipeline in excess of 24,000 homes through its direct delivery and homebuilder partnership channels.

Additionally, the LDA undertakes work on large-scale longer-term strategic areas by master-planning and bringing forward planning applications in locations such as Limerick Colbert Quarter, the Digital Hub in Dublin and Sandy Road in Galway.

The LDA is also responsible for a range of public functions including research, master planning and the development of construction guidelines and best practices. The LDA has produced and now regularly updates the Report on Relevant Public Land, which identified 102 State owned sites with the potential for 70,830 homes.

About Horgan’s Quay

Horgan’s Quay is a major six-acre brownfield urban regeneration scheme located on a former CIÉ site, adjacent to Kent railway station, on the River Lee next to the Port of Cork in Cork City. The mixed-use scheme comprises permission for a new scheme of offices (c. 29,000 sq.), 302 homes, a hotel, leisure facilities, shops, restaurants and ancillary public realm.

The Dean hotel and one of the office blocks has been developed and has a number of tenants. The second office block has been commenced and is partially completed. The third office block, the residential component and associated amenities are the last remaining elements of the scheme to be developed.

The 302 apartments are being developed by way of a Forward Purchase Contract between the Land Development Agency and HQ Developments Residential Company Ltd (owned 50/50 with Clarendon Properties (Holdings) Unlimited Company and BAM Contractors Limited).