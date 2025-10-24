147 apartments to be built in Cork: will have no underground carpark

24 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

The site is bounded to the north by Old Station Road, to the east by the South Link Road, and to the south by Anglesea Terrace

Cork City Council has published documents today seeking planning permission to build a 147-unit apartment scheme in the city centre, in partnership with the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The proposed development, which will transform a site at Anglesea Terrace, will include one café/restaurant unit, two office/retail units, all ancillary site works and will range in height from two storeys to 16 storeys.

The development site area measuring approximately 0.4552 hectares is bound by Old Station Road to the north, the South Link Road to the east, Anglesea Terrace to the south and St. Joachim and Anne’s – a protected structure – to the west.

The site is accessed by Old Station Road and Anglesea Terrace.

Brian Geaney, the assistant chief executive of Cork City Council, welcomed the publication of the Part 8 planning documents.

“This is the first direct partnership between the city council and the LDA,” he said.

“It is another demonstration of the city council’s commitment to delivering quality housing, especially in strategic city centre locations in line with its vision to encourage sustainable urban living, and we look forward to working with the LDA on the project to deliver the new homes as quickly as possible.”

The Part 8 planning documents published today show that the proposed development comprises:

• The demolition of all existing structures on the site, including four existing buildings, boundary walls, the removal of an existing car park and all associated site clearance works.

• The construction of 147 no. apartments, including;

72 one bed apartments;

75 two bed apartments.

• The construction of three retail/office units, including:

one café/restaurant;

two office/retail units.

• The provision of communal open space for the residents to include an external courtyard, a linear western park and a rooftop terrace on the seventh floor.

• Upgrade works to the footpath at Old Station Road, an eastern pedestrian link which includes the provision of a new footpath along the South Link Road and a set-down delivery area at Anglesea Terrace.

• All ancillary site works including the provision of ancillary bicycle parking, boundary treatments, public lighting, landscaping and signage as outlined on the plans and particulars.

The plans will be available for inspection from today, Friday, October 24, until Monday, November 24, 2025:

online at http://consult.corkcity.ie/

at the offices of Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea St, Cork, T12 T997, between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays by appointment only. Please contact 021-4925518 to make an appointment.

A copy of the documents may be purchased, on payment of a specified fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy.

Requests for a copy may be made by contacting 021-492 5518.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated, may be made:

Electronically through https://consult.corkcity.ie/

In writing to Programme Manager, Housing Delivery & Regeneration, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, T12 T997. The envelope should be clearly marked Anglesea Terrace Apartments.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Monday, December 8, 2025 at 4pm.

The submissions will be analysed and responses provided in a report which will be prepared for city councillors early in 2026.

Other major housing projects with council involvement include the Railyard apartments scheme on the former Sextant site where groundworks are underway; the Creamfields scheme on Tramore Road, where site clearance work has started; and a recently approved LDA project at the ESB site in Wilton, which between them will deliver a combined total of just over 1,170 cost-rental, affordable or social housing units.

Meanwhile, building work continues on the first phase of Glenveagh’s Marina Quarter project where the LDA will deliver 337 new cost-rental and social homes in the south docklands, near Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while construction is almost complete on some 300 cost rental apartments on Horgan’s Quay.