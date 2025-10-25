Ballincollig gets Cork City’s first ‘Type B’ pedestrian crossings

25 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin councillor for Cork City South West, Joe Lynch, has welcomed the installation of new signage at the pedestrian crossings on Baker Street in Ballincollig; marking the first time new ‘Type B’ pedestrian crossing signage has been used within Cork City Council’s administrative area.

Cllr. Lynch said:

“I am delighted to see new ‘Type B’ pedestrian crossing signage being used by Cork City Council and for Baker Street in Ballincollig to be the first place they’re being utilised in particular.

“Having been in contact with various Council officials on this new signage in recent months, huge credit must go to the Local Area Engineer for Ballincollig for ensuring the village is leading the way.

“The new ‘Type B’ signage provides improved safety for pedestrians and better visibility for motorists at a fraction of the cost of installing traditional beacons.

“They have the potential to be really decent pieces of infrastructure, both in the City Centre and in the city suburbs, and I hope this marks the start of a wider rollout of them across the Council’s administrative area.”