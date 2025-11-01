Bandon Residents Successfully Oppose Casino Go-Ahead

1 November 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Bandon, Cork, could have had a new casino after Cork County Council granted planning permission to a developer. However, many residents were strongly opposed to the development, and more than 50 objections were submitted against the proposal. Some were worried the casino could cause people to develop gambling problems. Others were concerned about the proximity of the proposed site near a school run and that this could normalise gambling for children, who would pass the establishment twice a day.

Permission granted, but then denied

Before making the planning application,the developer had researched the issues to address, especially since the proposed development was situated in an architectural conservation area (ACA). Flood risk and noise levels were other issues they considered.

The company argued the development would provide a secure, accessible gaming environment for its customers and bring jobs and new amenities to the community. The Planning Authority – Cork County Council – granted, but attached multiple conditions. One was that the venue could only open between 10.00 am and 10.00 pm. Another was to limit external noise.

Despite these conditions, around 400 people took part in an organised protest, and a petition garnered more than 1,300 signatures. Consequently, the developer withdrew its appeal from An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Impact on the Irish gambling industry

The news is a blow to the Irish gambling industry, especially in the long term for any operator wishing to build a traditional in-person casino.

On the other hand, thanks to technology, the industry – at large – can still open an online casino, where responsible adults can play in the comfort of their own home. Indeed, there are already lots of Irish online casinos, such as the ones at Casino.org, where people are free to play a variety of casino games or partake in sports betting.

The future for proposals in Cork

Whether operators will try to open bricks and mortar casinos in Cork looks unlikely. Ireland has a recent track record of resisting plans for casinos. The Bandon proposal wasn’t the only one tot face opposition.

In March 2025, Cork County Council also rejected an application which sought to turn a former hair salon into a casino at Blackpool, into a gaming and amusement arcade.

The application was rejected on the grounds of potential nuisance behaviour and of disruption to neighbouring local businesses. Existing businesses in the area stated beliefs the development would look unsightly and be unsuitable in a residential area where there are mostly families and pensioners.

Not alone

In 2024, elsewhere in Cork, at Ballincollig, a developer submitted a proposal to build a large-scale casino in the Westside Retail Park. To support its application, the company highlighted its strong experience and experience in the gaming sector.

The proposal met strong opposition. Eventually, the developer received a no. ‘High nuisance potential’ was the main ground, although there were others. The building the casino would have been integrated into, an old fitness centre, is close to schools. There were also fears for public safety, as the casino could attract crime and antisocial behaviour, but the application was later granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

In conclusion, although Cork has plenty of places where people can partake in gambling legally, it seems there’s something of a fight-back in the country against casinos. Despite the investment a casino would bring into communities, residents worry about the potential for antisocial behaviour, gambling-related issues, and the impact on neighbouring businesses. It seems the best business venture for one in the industry would be to operate an online casino, which is harder to oppose and less likely to meet opposition.