New RSA Driving Test Centre for Mitchelstown will Relieve Pressure on Mallow Centre

9 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael TD for Cork North West, Deputy John Paul O’Shea, has welcomed confirmation that a new Road Safety Authority (RSA) driving test centre will open in Mitchelstown before the end of the year.

Deputy O’Shea said the new centre will significantly relieve pressure on the Mallow (Cork Racecourse) test centre, which currently faces one of the longest waiting lists in the region.

“At the end of September 2025, there were 1,781 people waiting for an invitation for a driving test in Mallow, with a further 377 people already scheduled for tests. The estimated waiting time for a new applicant was around 14 weeks. This new test centre in Mitchelstown will play a vital role in reducing those delays and improving access for learner drivers across North Cork,” Deputy O’Shea stated.

“The RSA has confirmed that the lease agreement for the Mitchelstown centre is signed and that testing is expected to commence before the end of 2025. This is a very positive development for local people, particularly those from Mitchelstown, Fermoy and surrounding areas who previously had to travel to Mallow or other test centres for their driving tests,” he added.

Deputy O’Shea said the new facility reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving public services and reducing waiting times for people across rural Ireland. “This is a practical, sensible step that will benefit hundreds of local residents each year and support road safety by ensuring more timely access to testing services,” he concluded.