9 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Taskforce must be included in new Housing Plan – says Govt party TD. A dedicated Cork City Taskforce must be incorporated into the Government’s new Housing Plan, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Fine Gael spokesperson for Cork, Deputy Colm Burke said: “Driving forward with a plan for Cork to meet its essential housing, infrastructure and growth needs should be a priority for the Government, to support the country’s fastest-growing city.”

Deputy Burke says Cork must not be left behind following the publication of the Dublin City Taskforce Roadmap earlier this year.

“The Programme for Government committed to a Cork City Taskforce, but almost a year on, we need to see progress. The Dublin City Taskforce model has shown what can be achieved when Government, local authorities, business and community stakeholders come together behind a shared vision, and it is now vital that Cork is next.”

Deputy Burke said he expects to see the Cork City Taskforce as part of the plan’s commitments on urban regeneration and would like to see it following the Dublin Taskforce approach and recommending some big moves on dereliction, vacancy, residential ‘over the shop’ development and waste management.

He highlighted major projects already underway including the proposed light rail system as well as the commuter rail stations in Blackpool, Blarney and Tivoli.

“We have seen significant progress across county Cork in the last few years, however the city centre must not be left behind,” said Deputy Burke.

“We need this taskforce to drive investment, revitalise vacant sites and ensure the heart of Cork is a vibrant place to live, work, visit and do business.”

“My message is clear: let’s get on with it. Cork deserves the same focus and coordination that Dublin is now getting and benefiting from.”