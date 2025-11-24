Cork business ‘Otonomee’ features on RTE 1’s “The Entrepreneurs” this evening

24 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

RTÉ’s The Entrepreneurs – Episode 4 airs Monday 24 November at 8.00pm on RTÉ One

The next episode of The Entrepreneurs, a new documentary series in partnership with RTÉ and EY Ireland, shines a spotlight on three inspiring businesses from across Ireland – including Cork-based Otonomee, which is redefining customer experience for global brands.

Founded by Aidan and Hilary O’Shea, Otonomee is a fully remote customer experience partner that helps high-growth companies scale internationally. From its base in Cork, Otonomee delivers multilingual support and tailored solutions for clients across Europe and North America, combining technology, talent, and flexibility to meet the demands of modern business.

Hilary and Aidan’s journey began with a vision to create a people-first organisation that embraces remote work as a strategic advantage. Today, Otonomee employs a diverse team of over 500 people across multiple countries, proving that innovation and culture can thrive without borders. The company champions sustainability, inclusivity, and digital transformation – values that underpin its success in a competitive global market.

Catch a sneak peek and explore their story here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/eoy-ireland_otonomee-eoy-2025-emerging-finalists-activity-7381214301891756032-VI0M

Also featured in Episode Four are:

Pivotal (Belfast) : It is the UK and Ireland’s largest independent provider of cash management and ATM Services.

: It is the UK and Ireland’s largest independent provider of cash management and ATM Services. VitHit (Dublin): An innovative drinks brand offering 85% less sugar and 100% of your daily vitamins.

Narrated by Kathryn Thomas, the TV series dives into the personal journeys behind businesses – all 2025 finalists of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award – the bold ideas, the setbacks, and the impact they’re making in their communities.

