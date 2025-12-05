Ballyphehane Togher Arts and Crafts Initiative Celebrates 30 Years of Creativity and Volunteerism with Lifelines Exhibition

5 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Marking International Volunteers Day, Ballyphehane Togher Arts and Crafts Initiative honours three decades of community empowerment through craft.

The Ballyphehane Togher Arts and Crafts Initiative (BTACI) last night proudly launched its Lifelines exhibition at Cork City Hall. The launch coincided with International Volunteers Day and the group’s 30th anniversary. Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor of Cork City Cllr Fergal Dennehy said, “BTACI represents the very best of grassroots volunteerism. Their creativity, commitment, and passion for empowering the local community through craft is truly inspiring. They are champions of community spirit and a shining example of how volunteers can transform lives.”

Formed in 1994 with the support of the Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, BTACI has become a cornerstone of community creativity and volunteerism in Cork. The Lifelines exhibition features printed images of textile artworks—including knitting and crochet—created by members over the decades. Visitors can also explore a publication showcasing further images and stories of BTACI’s award-winning projects, collaborations, and community initiatives. Cork City Council’s Arts Officer Michelle Carew reflected “The artistic legacy of BTACI is remarkable. Their work demonstrates not only technical skill but also the power of art to connect people, tell stories, and celebrate community identity. Their contribution to Cork’s cultural life is invaluable.”

The health and wellness benefits of sharing craft skills are evident in BTACI’s weekly meetups, intergenerational school projects, and community collaborations. Community Health Worker Teresa McCarthy at Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project describe how the members of BTACI “embody values of generosity, resilience, and creativity. Their incredible work has enriched our community for three decades, and they continue to be role models in how volunteerism and craft can bring people together.”

At its heart, Lifelines is a celebration of the power of volunteer work, underpinned by a passion for the creative possibilities of crochet. Artist Jenny Monks, collaborator on the exhibition, shared that “Working with BTACI has been a privilege. This group teaches us that creativity thrives when shared, and their passion for crochet and community is a lesson in how art can inspire, heal, and connect.”

Over three decades, BTACI has enriched lives, fostered belonging, and promoted personal and community growth through arts and crafts. Tutors—all volunteers—share their skills weekly from September to June, ensuring that creativity remains accessible to all ages. Their dedication has earned recognition, including the Outstanding Group award from Volunteers Ireland and the Inspiration in Lifelong Learning Award during Cork City Lifelong Learning Week 2024. Of their work, the BTACI Committee said “Celebrating our passion for crochet, honing our skills with The Irish Country Women’s Association, and pushing the boundaries of this incredible craft has been an exciting journey with community at the heart of everything we do. Over the last three decades we have built connections and fostered relationships with so many wonderful people. Exploring the magic of crochet and sharing it with groups motivates us to this day. As we look back on our creative adventures, exhibitions, and projects, we all agree that it is our weekly meetups that continue to bring us joy.”

About BTACI

The Ballyphehane Togher Arts and Crafts Initiative was founded in 1994 to:

Improve the quality of life and enhance the skills of people experiencing isolation and social exclusion.

Share skills and raise awareness of the value of arts and crafts within the community.

Encourage participation in arts and crafts by those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

BTACI has collaborated with artists across diverse forms including crochet, embroidery, felting, jewellery making, knitting, patchwork, and weaving. Their projects have involved partnerships with Crawford Art Gallery, MTU Crawford School of Art and Design, local schools, and community organisations.

Supported by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, Cork City Council Arts Office, and other partners, BTACI continues to make connections, enrich lives, and celebrate the transformative power of craft.

The Lifelines exhibition continues in the Anglesea St Atrium at City Hall until 18th December 2025. Open hours are 10am-4pm Monday to Friday weekly.