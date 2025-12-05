Minister announces funding to support conservation efforts at Fota Wildlife Park

5 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has today announced additional funding to support the continuation of vital biodiversity conservation programmes at Fota Wildlife Park, in partnership with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS). A total of €700,000 has been allocated to secure the future of key initiatives for threatened species such as Natterjack Toad, White-clawed Crayfish, Curlew and Dunlin and Corncrake.

The funding is being put in place to bolster the continuation of delivery of actions under the 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan, for bespoke and endangered native species work and to support off site conservation management initiatives. This will serve to increase public engagement, awareness-raising and behavioural change in relation to some of Ireland’s most iconic species.

Fota Wildlife Park has an annual footfall of over 400,000 per annum. The Park’s dedicated educational staff and comprehensive outreach strategy is also of significant importance to the development of robust educational programmes and policy in relation to our native biodiversity.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’Sullivan said:

“Fota Wildlife Park has been doing fantastic work with the NPWS for many years to give the best possible start to some of our most vulnerable species. The early weeks and months are crucial for the long-term success of these species, as they are easy prey for hungry predators. Young are captured in the wild, either as eggs, spawn or hatchlings, and brought to Fota Wildlife Park, where they are reared in captivity until they are resilient enough to be released back where they came from. This funding is going to ensure the future of these programmes, and contribute to the broader conservation efforts that the NPWS are leading on to protect these species into the future.”

Aileen Tennant, Director of Fota Wildlife Park said:

“Fota Wildlife Park is incredibly grateful for this vital intervention from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the State during a very challenging time. This financial support will secure critical investment in Ireland’s biodiversity infrastructure, and allows our dedicated teams to continue with our native species work and international conservation programmes.

“With NPWS’ support and partnership, we’re engaging in important native species projects, from releasing over 13,000 natterjack toadlets into the wild to supporting breeding waders and rescuing endangered white-clawed crayfish. This funding also helps us continue our research and education work, reaching more than 17,500 students each year.”