Cork International Hotel launches the Giving Tree in collaboration with St Vincent De Paul

5 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has launched their annual Giving Tree which helps support families struggling with the financial burden of the festive period.

The Giving Tree, which is a collaboration with St Vincent De Paul, helps to ensure children from around Cork receive a gift this Christmas. The charity provides tags with the names and ages of 100 children and the hotel’s team members and guests can then buy an age appropriate gift of a toy, pyjamas or clothes for the children.

The gifts will be returned to Saint Vincent De Paul unwrapped, with the tag attached so that the SVP team can help deliver the gifts directly to the parents.

The lights of the tree, which is in the lobby of the Cork International Hotel, were switched on last night (Thursday, December 4th) at a special ceremony which included the Scoil Mhuire Na NGrast National School Belgooly choir, local councillors and Santa himself even made an appearance.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel said: “This is a very special initiative for the entire team at the Cork International Hotel and it is great to see the Giving Tree back in the hotel lobby. The giving tree is an annual celebration that we first set up in 2012 and it is always a pleasure to work with the team at Saint Vincent De Paul. It is especially nice to help put a smile on the faces of children around the festive season. We would also ask any guests staying at the hotel over the next few days or weeks to please get involved and help to make a child’s Christmas.”

Present at the launch were Kylie Basnett, Sandra Murphy and Eoghan Murphy, all from the Cork International Hotel; Cllr. Colm Kelleher, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork; Cormac O’Sullivan, Reg. coordinator St. Vincent de Paul, South West…..and of course Santa Claus. Pic: Brian Lougheed