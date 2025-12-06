Cork City Centre Feels Safer Than Ever With Increased Garda Presence, says CBA

6 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s city centre is already experiencing a welcome boost in footfall and a renewed sense of vibrancy as newly increased Garda patrols become a visible and reassuring presence on its streets.

According to the Cork Business Association (CBA) and local retailers, the enhanced policing measures are already making a meaningful difference to the daily experience of those who shop, dine, work, and socialise in the city.

The initiative is warmly welcomed by the CBA, which has long advocated for greater support to maintain Cork City’s reputation as one of Ireland’s most welcoming and enjoyable urban destinations through its Safe & Clean Committee.

Kate Neville, Head of the CBA Safe & Clean Committee, praised the move, saying the impact has been both immediate and encouraging. “Cork is a city built on community, commerce, and culture, and the safety of our streets is central to all three. The increased Garda presence has made a noticeable difference. People feel more comfortable coming into town, spending time here, and enjoying everything the city has to offer. This, combined with our recently launched City Centre Wardens, is exactly the type of visible reassurance our members and customers have been asking for, and we’re delighted to see everything making an impact.”

Local retailers echo this sentiment, noting a shift not only in atmosphere but also in customer confidence.

Patrick Leader of Leaders Menswear said the response has been tangible: “We’re already seeing a positive change on the street landscape. Our customers feel safer, and that makes a huge difference to footfall and the overall shopping experience. It’s fantastic to see Gardaí engaging with businesses and the public—it brings a real sense of calm and camaraderie to the city centre. Well done to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Sheena McCarthy of Sheena’s Boutique added: “The increased Garda presence has brought real reassurance to both staff and shoppers. You can see it in the footfall, the energy, and the confidence on the street.”

Mike Ryan of Cornstore said: “Over the past week it has been phenomenal to see how quickly the overall vibe in the city centre has changed… it’s been transformative, literally overnight, with the visible presence of An Garda Síochána. Seeing members of the public chatting to a Garda or City Centre Warden—tourists asking for directions or people simply acknowledging them as they pass—creates a lovely sense of community.”

He added that “before this welcome change, there was often an apprehensive feeling when you saw An Garda Síochána, as it generally meant something serious had happened or someone was in distress… the optic has completely done a 180!”

The initiative arrives at a crucial moment as Cork City gears up for a busy season of events and festive shopping. Businesses say that with safety concerns eased, people are more inclined to linger—enjoying the city’s restaurants, cafés, independent shops, and cultural spaces.

The CBA emphasises that sustaining this momentum will be essential.

“Cork thrives when people feel safe and welcomed,” added Kate Neville. “This level of Garda visibility shows a real commitment to supporting our city, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with local authorities and An Garda Síochána to keep Cork moving in the right direction.”

With streets that feel safer and a renewed sense of confidence among shoppers and traders, along with occupancy levels going up, Cork’s city centre is poised for a vibrant and successful season ahead.

