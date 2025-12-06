French Govt award for Former Fine Gael Cork TD

6 December 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Simon Coveney stepped down from national politics in November 2024, by not contesting the General Election. Now, the familiar Cork name has received France’s highest distinction

This week Simon Coveney was formally presented with the rank of Officer of the Légion d’honneur, the French Republic’s highest distinction.

Simon Coveney served a TD for the Cork South-Central constituency from 1998 to 2024, having been elected in a by-election following the death of his father Hugh Coveney. He also served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the South constituency from 2004 to 2007. While a TD he served as Tánaiste, and Minister for Foreign affairs. The latter would have boosted his connections with France.

This French distinction recognises “a true friend of France and a statesman who embodied the best of European values and leadership”. A statement from the French Embassy continues “Throughout his outstanding public service, Simon Coveney played a pivotal role during key moments — notably the Brexit negotiations — championing Ireland’s position in Europe and working closely with France and EU partners to maintain unity and cooperation.

His longstanding commitment to strengthening ties between France and Ireland were key to the launch of the Franco-Irish Joint Action Plan 2021-2025, a landmark framework for cooperation across climate action, trade, and cultural exchanges.”

As Ambassador Céline Place noted during the ceremony, this honour not only acknowledges Simon Coveney’s achievements, but also celebrates the deep and enduring friendship and partnership between our two nations. Félicitations.

By way of background: Article 40.2.2 of the Irish Constitution states that “No title of nobility or of honour may be accepted by any citizen except with the prior approval of the Government.”, so it is understood that Coveney, would have requested permission from the current Government before accepting the award, or that the award does not meet the criteria set by the Government. Earlier this year, in June, France awarded Paschal Donohoe TD the Chevalier rank in French National Legion of Honour