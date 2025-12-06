NORTH CORK: Uisce Éireann will replace 1.8km of Water Mains in Stuake, Donoughmore

6 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing a significant project to upgrade and improve the water supply in Stuake in Donoughmore.

The project is due to commence in December 2025 involves the replacement of approximately 1.8 km of aged water mains in the area. When completed, the upgrade will provide a more reliable water supply and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage. The works are a critical step in conserving our precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea welcomed the works by saying “The delivery of these essential works will help provide a safer, more secure water supply for Donoughmore, by minimising the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network. I would like to thank in advance the community in Donoughmore for their patience and cooperation during the works, we know based on previous experiences that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the lasting benefits.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project and to minimise impact on the community, areas of work will be limited to short sections. Traffic management will be in place during this time with a Stop and Go Traffic Light System on the R579, Donoughmore. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained. Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. will deliver these works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with the project expected to be complete in January 2026. The works may require some short-term water supply interruptions, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the water supply updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.