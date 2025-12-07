Over €400,000 funding to support businesses in Cork – O’Shea

7 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Local businesses in Cork are set to get a cash boost further to grow and succeed, Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has said.

The Smart Regions Enterprise Innovation Scheme is a fund to make Ireland’s regions more business-friendly, by allocating money to infrastructure and networks which help small companies grow.

Deputy O’Shea said: “Through this scheme Cork will get €417,680 to help enterprises create more jobs and build resilient communities.

“This scale of investment into the regions and into Cork shows we are putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to supporting local enterprise, supporting entrepreneurs and facilitating very high levels of innovation and excellence right here in Cork, and across our regions”, added Deputy O’Shea.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke said: “I am delighted to announce €18 million to 40 different projects under the Smart Regions Scheme. These projects will provide enterprise infrastructure, cluster development and business services that will benefit entrepreneurs and enterprise growth in a variety of sectors.

“The scheme will see physical facilities and training opportunities made available to businesses throughout the country through an existing network of enterprise centres and hubs that have been supported by Government through Enterprise Ireland.

“By investing in enterprise hubs and training, we’re making sure every region has the tools to grow. Fine Gael continues to support all sizes of businesses, and this funding will help local enterprises to get established and to scale, whatever level they are at.”