‘Five’ to perform at Live at the Marquee Cork in June 2026

7 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

24th June 2026 – Live at the Marquee Cork – Tickets on sale this Monday 8th December at 10am

It was announced that Five will take to the stage of the Marquee this summer on 24th

June. Tickets go on sale this Monday 8th December at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie

Formed in 1997, Five went on to sell more than 20 million records worldwide, charting in over 20 countries. They are the only UK act to hit the Top 10 with all of their 11 singles, including three No.1s.

The boy band sensation’s first album, the double-platinum Five, debuted at No.1 on the Official Charts in 1998, with follow-up Invincible also certifying double platinum in 1999. Five embarked on a successful world tour, performing shows in the UK, US, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia.

Their current Keep On Movin’ tour, which started in October, is one of the biggest arena tours of 2025 selling over 200,000

tickets and is the first time all five band members are sharing the stage together in over 25 years. After initially going on sale with 12 shows, the tour now spans 25 arenas across the UK and Ireland.

2026 will be another exciting year as they continue the tour overseas in Australia and New Zealand, with further plans in the pipeline.

