PrimeCore expands with new pharma-tech jobs

8 December 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Primecore — the life-sciences consultancy now stepping up its global operations — has announced plans to create 100 new positions over the next three years. The move marks a clear push in its international growth strategy. A significant portion of these specialist roles is expected to land in Ireland, as the company deepens its presence in key pharma-tech hubs.

According to the company’s latest announcement, roughly one-third of the new roles will be based in Ireland, supporting the existing offices in Cork and Dublin. The expansion comes on the back of a recent change in ownership and the arrival of a new leadership team at Primecore.

The company’s new direction follows a broader review aimed at strengthening its delivery capacity in regions where demand for specialist pharma-tech support continues to grow. Primecore says Ireland’s strong life-sciences base — along with its concentration of advanced manufacturing and biopharma expertise — makes it a natural choice for expanding project activity. The decision to build out the Cork operation reflects both the scale of upcoming programmes and the need for specialist talent capable of managing complex, technology-driven initiatives.

Primecore works across operations consultancy for the biopharmaceutical sector, covering product and pipeline programme management, manufacturing support, supply-chain design, capital project delivery and operational services for biotech and gene-therapy firms. As demand rises for advanced technology and technical expertise within the life-sciences arena, the company aims to grow its team with experienced project managers, seasoned consultants and senior technical specialists.

The company’s plans set a high bar. Primecore’s annual revenue currently sits at around US $12 million, with a target of more than doubling that figure to US $30 million by 2028. While the majority of its revenue at present comes from the United States, the move to strengthen its Irish operations signals confidence in the growth potential of Europe’s life-sciences sector.

Recruitment has already begun, with the company seeking professionals in capital project delivery, supply-chain strategy and consultancy for high-stakes biopharma programmes. The expansion is seen as a vote of confidence in Cork’s ability to support high-tech life-sciences roles, underscoring the city’s growing position in the global pharmaceutical and biotech supply chain.