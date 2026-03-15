15 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork’s biggest celebration of food is set to return from 12–16 August 2026, with organisers inviting local businesses to take part in next year’s programme. Tickets will go on sale in May.

Cork on a Fork Fest, a flagship festival of Cork City Council, will once again transform the city into a five-day showcase of the people, produce and passion that define Cork’s distinctive food culture.

The 2026 edition will feature more than 100 events across the city, ranging from chef collaborations and pop-up dining in unique venues to producer tastings, bite-sized talks and large-scale street feasts. Across the five days, locals and visitors can taste their way through Cork via guided food trails, pop-up markets, craft brewery and distillery tours, free talks and demonstrations, and a wide range of family-friendly events. This is a festival which is organised by Cork City Council and a large number of events are free to attend.

Businesses are encouraged to propose distinctive and authentic experiences, whether free or ticketed, including exclusive tasting menu events, producer-led suppers, behind-the-scenes kitchen demonstrations, food and drink pairings, distillery and brewery tours, street food pop-ups, family-friendly workshops and neighbourhood collaborations.

Cork on a Fork is already making an impact internationally. Travel publication Big 7 Travel, which visited last year said the festival puts Cork among Europe’s great food destinations: “Cork on a Fork puts Cork among Europe’s great food destinations – a city that strikes a balance between an evolving food scene and heritage cooking. Whether it’s hearing a trader speak about recipes handed down through generations or watching chefs reimagine local ingredients, the importance of local community here cannot be understated. Cork puts artisans, traders, and communities at its heart, arguing that it’s not just about what we eat, but about how we protect, can culture, livelihoods, and the environment through food.”

Expressions of interest are now open by emailing Niamh Murphy at corkonaforkfest@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is 30 March.

Cork on a Fork Festival is run by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses and producers. It is supported by Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Pure Cork, Cork Airport, the Irish Hotels Federation, MTU and Cork Business Association, and is sponsored by Musgrave.

For more see www.corkonaforkfest.ie, where you can sign up to the newsletter, or follow @corkonaforkfest on social media.