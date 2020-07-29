How to save money with online promotions and coupons

29 July 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

With coupons, promotions, sales and price comparison websites, shoppers can save considerable money when buying products and services online. Check out some of our best money-saving tips for online shopping below.

Online shopping coupons

Coupons are one of the best ways to save money when shopping online. If you are a seasoned shopper, you already know that the majority of online stores have a discount field where you can enter a code to get an instant discount. By doing some quick research and finding a valid coupon, you can save money each time you buy something online – and this can add up to a significant amount of money over time.

One of the easiest ways to find coupon codes is to search for it on Google. In most cases, this will show you several coupon websites from which you can grab a discount code for free. Alternatively, we recommend checking out Honey. This browser add-on detects whenever you are on a website’s checkout page and automatically applies the best discount code with the click of a button. With Honey, you can find the latest coupon codes for thousands of stores and online services.

Promotions and bonuses at online casinos

If you like to play slots or other casino games online, you can get more value for your money by keeping an eye out for the best casino promotions and bonus offers. A good casino bonus gives you more bang for your buck, thereby increasing your chances of winning. Virtually all online casinos have promotions and bonuses for both new and existing players. For example, the TeleVega welcome bonus gives players 100% up to €200 on their first deposit and 150% up to €200 on their second bonus, as well as 150 free spins on top.

Of course, all casino bonuses come with wagering requirements and terms that are important to keep in mind when you claim the offer. By always looking out for good casino offers and reading the full details, you can get a lot of extra money to play with when you want to enjoy your favourite casino games online.

Price comparison websites

Whether you are looking to book a holiday or buy a new pair of shoes, you can save considerable money by using online price comparison sites. Some of these types of websites scan the prices from hundreds of stores in real-time, always giving you the lowest price available. The price for the same item can vary widely from site to site, and you can sometimes save hundreds by taking a minute to check a price comparison website before clicking the checkout button.

Price comparison websites are available for nearly all services and products, including hotels and flights. Instead of browsing multiple airlines to find the cheapest ticket, you can use a service like Momondo or Kayak to compare all airlines simultaneously. These services even show you any alternative tickets you can buy to take the price even lower. Coupons, promotions and price comparison websites can help you save money – and time – when you are shopping online.

