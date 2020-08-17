HEALTH BUSINESS: Management of seven nursing homes switches between two Cork based firms

20 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

One Cork based firm is to take over the management of seven nursing homes currently operated by another Cork based firm

The Residential care home operator, Aperee, has entered an agreement with the Ditchley Group.

Aperee is the operational arm of the Blackbee Healthcare Fund, which is the largest dedicated nursing home fund in Ireland.

Aperee will take over the management of the existing Ditchley nursing homes in Counties Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny and Galway. These homes are all currently trading, and the announcement today will have no impact on their day to day operation.

The deal means that Aperee will now operate a total of 499 beds across nine homes. The company previously announced acquisitions of two nursing homes in Mallow and Tralee.

Paul Kingston, CEO of Aperee, said:

“We are delighted to announce this agreement which will further enhance our standing in the sector. Our aim will always be to ensure the best possible care is provided to our residents and we look forward to working with all the hard working staff in the homes in continuing to deliver these objectives. We welcome on board the members of the Ditchley team and thank them for their hard work to date, I want to also thank Noel Creedon for his commitment and dedication in growing the Ditchley group over the years.”

Noel Creedon, Chairman of Ditchley Group, said:

“The nature of elderly care is rapidly changing, and this announcement by Aperee and the Blackbee Healthcare Fund means that the seven homes previously operated by the Ditchley Group have a bright future. We have been consistent in delivering quality care to our residents, and this investment means that quality care will continue into the future.”

The BlackBee Healthcare Fund has previously announced plans for the construction of 600 new state of the art single ensuite beds and the acquisition of 1,100 existing beds. BlackBee Group sees this as an investment that will set new care standards, offer transformative social impact, whilst simultaneously driving the economy.

As of today, the homes currently operating under the Aperee brand include;

Aperee Living: Churchtown, Mallow, Co Cork

Cramers Court Nursing Home: Ballindenisk, Kinsale Co Cork

Conna Nursing Home: Conna, Co Cork

Deerpark House Nursing Home: Seafield, Bantry, Co. Cork

Strathmore Lodge 41 Friary Walk, Clashacollare, Callan, Co. Kilkenny

Ocean View Nursing Home Knockglassmore, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Aperee Living Tralee, Co. Kerry

Millrace Nursing Home Bridge Street, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Coral Haven Nursing Home Headford Road, Galway

Aperee, on behalf of the Blackbee Healthcare Fund, is currently negotiating with a number of other nursing home operators on potential acquisitions and planning permission is being sought for a number of other new developments in Munster.

