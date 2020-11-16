Company which supplies biotech and pharma industries adds Class-7 Cleanroom to its Cork premies

16 November 2020

By Tom Collins

Proof that Cork’s pharma industry is strong

Watson-Marlow Limited Ireland (with premises at Gateway Business Park, New Mallow Rd, Cork) is an award winning, global leader in fluid management technology. It will open a state-of-the-art facility in Cork. The new ISO 14644-1 Class 7 cleanroom will be added to the company’s existing Cork site and will be certified to meet the demands of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Ireland.

With more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies in Ireland, Watson-Marlow has recognised the country’s role as a headquarters for the European biopharma market, driving the development of innovative science and medicine. The expansion of Watson-Marlow’s

Cork facility will provide global expertise within Ireland, offering a high quality and reliable supply allied with customer service and local support. Watson-Marlow’s Ireland-based customers will be able to locally access essential bioprocess single-use assemblies for

biopharmaceutical production.

The facility is currently in development and will be validated to ISO 9001 Quality Management System standards in Q1 2021. It will create new employment opportunities in Cork and provide a robust supply of puresu® single-use assemblies. These will be manufactured in the new Class 7 cleanroom and validated to biopharmaceutical industry standards.

Denis Coll, Biopharm Sector Manager – Ireland, commented,

“We’re delighted to build on our presence in Cork, reflecting the wealth of talent and opportunity available and the importance of Ireland in the growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry… the new facility will provide biotech and pharma manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation. The new ISO accredited facility offers a sustainable, Ireland-based supply chain that reflects Watson-Marlow’s commitment to engineering a sustainable future.”



Example of a product from the company: a complex pump

