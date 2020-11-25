Review of famous Irish themed slot – Rainbow Riches

25 November 2020

By Roger Jones

It’s no secret that online slots are continuing to multiply quickly across the web. With some titles proving more popular with players than others, many developers are wondering what it is that makes for the perfect game.

Undoubtedly one of the most beloved online slots games in recent years is Rainbow Riches, the Barcrest game that has taken the industry by storm. With a thrillingly entertaining yet basic style and a stimulating, colourful design, Rainbow Riches has been a huge hit with players the world over. Indeed, it can come as no shock that so many versions of the game have been released since the first came out.

In this article, we will offer a review of the famous Irish-themed slot – Rainbow Riches. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how this game of Rainbow Riches has grown to become one of the finest, most beloved slot games in the online casino sphere.

Why is Rainbow Riches so great?

The factors behind Rainbow Riches’ success are plentiful. First, the simple but hugely entertaining aesthetic of the slot means Rainbow Riches is an exciting option.

Using a multihued interface that stimulates players and combining this with the always popular Irish theme has proved a winner. Throw in a cool leprechaun, pots of gold and the much-loved rainbow. Using five reels and twenty pay lines, Rainbow Riches uses a range of nice symbols in addition to the well-known playing cards to entice players of all levels of experience.

Central to the rise of Rainbow Riches, the bonus rounds that often bring in huge wins for gamers. There are a few main parts to the game’s major bonuses, with the Pot of Gold Bonus, the Wishing Well Bonus and the Road to Riches Bonus all particularly exciting. The random nature of these ensures that players are always on their toes! If you fancy a slice of the Rainbow Riches action, you can play today at Fruity King!

The Variation of Rainbow Riches Games

Rainbow Riches began as a game on fixed-odds betting terminals across the UK, showing up exclusively in betting shops across the UK, including William Hill or Ladbrokes. Once they were able to garner an audience in this way, the game made the shift to the endless possibilities of the online casino realm. This proved an inspired decision as it enabled players to benefit from placing higher wagers and a better interface.

Today, players usually enjoy the online iteration of Rainbow Riches due to the fact that fixed-odds terminals have a low wagering limit thanks to changes in the law. Online, players can continue to spend up to £500 per spin on the Rainbow Riches slot, making the possibility of enormous wins a real one! In truth, the maximum win on this game today stands at £250,000. If this doesn’t get the juices flowing, what will?

In the end, it is really not difficult to see why Rainbow Riches has proved such a popular game. Packed with bonuses, huge winning possibilities and great aesthetics, this is one of the best slots ever made!