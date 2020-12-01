1 December 2020

Cork’s newest rooftop restaurant set to open from December 11th – but has an unusual name

If you search for the words “Sophie and Cork” in Google you will mostly find references to French citizen Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Her tragic murder in West Cork in 1996 remains unsolved and was in the news headlines recently again after it was confirmed that both a 3 part and 5 part documentary are being made for an international viewing audience. This follows a UK made 2018 podcast on audible.

But now the word ‘Sophie’ make take on more positive connotations in Cork, because a new rooftop restaurant in high rise Cork City Centre is opening and it’s called ‘Sophie’s’ (with the letter s). The fine new restaurant has no connection with the late Madame du Plantier; it would appear that the name ‘Sophie’s’ was chosen by someone who did not check it in Google first, or who did not understand Cork news, however in food circles it is well known that Restaurant names come and go, what matters is what the setting, service, and menu, and all indications are this new Leeside eaterie will be fantastic.

Sophie’s is a modern glasshouse restaurant, boasting panoramic views of Cork city.

Sophie’s, the 6th-floor skyline restaurant of a new hotel called ‘The Dean Cork’, near the Train Station, is set to open from December 11th with bookings now available for December at sophies.ie for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Sophie’s is described by its promoters as “a beautiful and modern glasshouse restaurant, boasting panoramic views of Cork, from the River Lee to the city skyline, giving you a whole new perspective from six floors up. Whatever the weather, from howling gales to blazing sun, she’s beautiful!”

The 150-capacity restaurant, designed by interior designers O’Donnell O’Neill, is a stunning space for a variety of occasions. Floor to ceiling windows throughout allow light to pour in, whilst the reclaimed wooden roof and soft lighting give the space a cosy feel. The granite topped bar in the centre of the room is a real focal point, while the long open kitchen allows guests to watch the team in action, busy creating delectable dishes and working the wood fired pizza oven.

Two terraces extend the restaurant space allowing for al fresco dining. Both terraces, front and back, are covered and heated to allow you to get cosy and watch the sun set over the River Lee with cocktail in hand.

Of course, Sophie’s Restaurant would not be complete without their famous swings. Find them on the ground floor right beside the elevators. Snap yourself swinging before heading upstairs, just remember to hold on tight.

Now, on to the food. The New York Italian inspired menu combines the most popular dishes from their sister restaurant in Dublin, with new dishes created using the best of the county’s local ingredients and suppliers, including Castletownbere crab, butter and yoghurt from Glenilen Farm in Drimoleague, and cured meats and cheese from Gubbeen Farmhouse.

They serve breakfast from 7am weekdays and from 8am on weekends, lunch, and dinner daily with a delicious brunch menu on the weekends.

Commenting on their menu, Ian Madden, General Manager at Sophie’s at The Dean Cork, said

“From wood-fire pizzas and pasta favourites at lunchtime to succulent steaks and fish specials at dinner, our chefs pack every mouthful with international and Irish flavours. Sophie’s weekend brunch hits the spot with something for everyone, whether you’re feeling sweet or craving savoury, from Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes, salted maple caramel, roasted pecans & mascarpone, to Griddled Corn Beef & Scallion Hash with Two Fried Eggs, or the popular Waffle, Buttermilk Chicken, Smashed Avocado & Hot Sauce.” “The range of cocktails on offer is so good you’ll want to work your way through the entire menu, perfect for an aperitif on the terrace or a post dinner digestif. Our wine menu is varied, with some interesting and lesser known drops, including a selection of wines on tap available by the glass or carafe.”

Bookings at Sophie’s Restaurant Cork are now available from December 11th for indoor and outdoor dining, maximum table size of 6 due to current restrictions.

Email bookcork@sophies.ie or phone (01) 533 7777 to book, or visit sophies.ie to book online on Open Table.