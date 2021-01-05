Who will be the overall 2020 Cork Person of the Year? #CPOTY2020 #CPOTY @Cork_POTY

5 January 2021
By Elaine Murphy
The 2019 Cork Person of the Year, was cervical check screening campaigner Stephen Teape, but who will be the overall 2020 winner of the title?
Every January there is a “gala luncheon” in the Rochestown Park Hotel (previously it took place in the Fota Hotel) where a veritable who’s who of around 250 invited guests enjoy a meal, and interesting speeches, before the annual title is awarded to one of the 12 monthly winners.
The awards were founded by retired marketing expert Manus O’Callaghan back in 1993, when the guest of honour was the then Lord Mayor of Cork, Micheal Martin. Fast forward 28 years and Micheal Martin is now Taoiseach!
This year there will be no luncheon in January. Alas, the Covid-19 pandemic left organisers with no option but to move proceedings online.
The judges are the CEO’s of the City Council and County Council. Anyone can contact Manus if they wish to nominate a Cork person for the monthly titles. He can be contacted at nominations@corkpersonofthemonth.ie.
Let’s now look back at the 12 winners in 2020:
2020 Cork Person(s) of the Month
- January: Sarah Greene, International Actor.
- February: Colm O’Callaghan & Martin O’Connor. Online Music Resource.
- March: Sanita Puspure. World Rowing Champion.
- April: Kate Durrant. Ireland’s Top Community Activist.
- May: Pat McCluskey. Nurse with International Reputation.
- June: Peadar O’Riada. Composer and Musician.
- July: Sean O’Driscoll & John Field. Ludgate Job Creation Success.
- August: Fiona Clark & Jim Mountjoy. Film Festival and Jazz Festival Successes.
- September: Izzeddeen and wife Eman Alkarajeh. From Direct Provision to Cork Food Success.
- October: William Wall & Tadhg Coakley. Award Winning Authors.
- November Paul Sheridan. Cyclist and organiser of Tour De Munster charity cycle for 20+years.
- December: Elmarie Mawe & Conor Tallon. For Their Support of the Local Arts Scene.
Let’s now look back at the 27 winners since the awards began:
Past Winners of the Cork Person(s) of the Year award
- 2019 – Stephen Teape.
- 2018 – Eilise Ireland & Simon Meehan.
- 2017 – Bob Seaward.
- 2016 – Gary & Paul O’Donovan.
- 2015 – John Looney.
- 2014 – Louise O’Keeffe.
- 2013 – Rob Heffernan.
- 2012 – Fr. Pierce Cormac & Bill Deasy.
- 2011 – Liam Casey.
- 2010 – Paddy O’Brien.
- 2009 – Conor Buckley.
- 2008 – Pat Falvey & Dr. Clare O’Leary
- 2007 – John Fitzpatrick.
- 2006 – Dan Donovan.
- 2005 – Prof. John A. Murphy.
- 2004 – Roy Keane.
- 2003 – Fr. Sean Healy.
- 2002 – Adi Roche.
- 2001 – Gerry Murphy.
- 2000 – Sonia O’Sullivan.
- 1999 – Jimmy Barry Murphy.
- 1998 – Kevin Downing.
- 1997 – Paddy Comerford.
- 1996 – Barry Galvin.
- 1995 – John Bermingham.
- 1994 – Dr. Michael Mortell.
- 1993 – Sr. Colette Hickey.
