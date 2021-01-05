Who will be the overall 2020 Cork Person of the Year? #CPOTY2020 #CPOTY @Cork_POTY

5 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2019 Cork Person of the Year, was cervical check screening campaigner Stephen Teape, but who will be the overall 2020 winner of the title?

Every January there is a “gala luncheon” in the Rochestown Park Hotel (previously it took place in the Fota Hotel) where a veritable who’s who of around 250 invited guests enjoy a meal, and interesting speeches, before the annual title is awarded to one of the 12 monthly winners.

The awards were founded by retired marketing expert Manus O’Callaghan back in 1993, when the guest of honour was the then Lord Mayor of Cork, Micheal Martin. Fast forward 28 years and Micheal Martin is now Taoiseach!

This year there will be no luncheon in January. Alas, the Covid-19 pandemic left organisers with no option but to move proceedings online.

The judges are the CEO’s of the City Council and County Council. Anyone can contact Manus if they wish to nominate a Cork person for the monthly titles. He can be contacted at nominations@corkpersonofthemonth.ie.

Let’s now look back at the 12 winners in 2020:

2020 Cork Person(s) of the Month

Let’s now look back at the 27 winners since the awards began:

Past Winners of the Cork Person(s) of the Year award