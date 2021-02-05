New Church leader in #WestCork @DrPaulColton @CorkCofI

5 February 2021

The appointment of the Reverend Ivan Ruiters to be the new Incumbent of Kinneigh Union of Parishes in West Cork (Church of Ireland) was announced before Christmas. Today he formally visited St Fin Barr’s Church in Cork City with Bishop Paul Colton. Ruiters previously served as the incumbent of the Parish of Karkloof in the Diocese of Natal, Anglican Church of Southern Africa.