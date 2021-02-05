New Church leader in #WestCork @DrPaulColton @CorkCofI

5 February 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Religious News
The appointment of the Reverend Ivan Ruiters to be the new Incumbent of Kinneigh Union of Parishes in West Cork (Church of Ireland) was announced before Christmas. Today he formally visited St Fin Barr’s Church in Cork City with Bishop Paul Colton. Ruiters previously served as the incumbent of the Parish of Karkloof in the Diocese of Natal, Anglican Church of Southern Africa.
Pictured are, The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Paul Colton, Ivan Ruiters, Rector Kinneigh Union of Parishes and his wife Rayleen Ruiters, at the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, The Institution of Ivan Ruiters, as Rector Kinneigh Union of Parisahes (Enniskeane and Ballineen Co. Cork), by The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Paul Colton, in the Cathedral Church of Saint Fin Barre, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Pictured is Ivan Ruiters, Rector Kinneigh Union of Parishes, at the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, The Institution of Ivan Ruiters, as Rector Kinneigh Union of Parishes (Enniskeane and Ballineen Co. Cork), by The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Paul Colton, in the Cathedral Church of Saint Fin Barre, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Pictured are, Ivan Ruiters, Rector Kinneigh Union of Parishes, The Very Reverend Nigel Dunne, Dean of Cork, The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Paul Colton and Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Adrian Wilkinson, at the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, The Institution of Ivan Ruiters, as Rector Kinneigh Union of Parishes (Enniskeane and Ballineen Co. Cork), by The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Paul Colton, in the Cathedral Church of Saint Fin Barre, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login