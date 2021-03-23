How to Find a Job in Ireland?

23 March 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Nowadays, many people find themselves considering their income and where they could find a proper job? The Coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly changed our lives, and for many, it was a difficult period when they were left without a paycheck.

However, not all is lost. There are still ways to earn a living, even while the pandemic is still ongoing. Some of these jobs even have the potential of becoming a lustrious source of income. So, let’s take a look at different ways in which you can find a job in Ireland.

Opportunities of Earning Money Online

One of the possible ways that you can earn money is by finding a job online. The virtual world offers plenty of possibilities that cover a wide range of interests. So you can possibly earn money while having fun in any of the Irish online casinos or you can join a freelancing platform like Upwork or Fiverr and start profiting doing what you do best.

Other than this, you can also start using the online world to sell different products. For example, you can get rid of some old things from your home by selling them on Facebook Marketplace. Or if you are a crafty person you can open an Etsy store, and start your own business there.

The highest demand Professions in Ireland

At the moment, Ireland is in need of various professions like:

Engineers

Insurance professionals

Presenters

Marketing professionals

Business developers

Language tutors

What is more, each of these professions is included in different branches, so you can pick from whichever you want. For example, if you think that you can be a good presenter then you might consider working from a real money casino as a live dealer. Perhaps that same website needs an engineer that needs to be a technical backup for online casino games like poker, slots, or blackjack. On the other hand, you might be a presenter for a video ad or an engineer at another software company. So, the choice is yours.

Where to Look for a Job?

If you live in Ireland and you need a job, then you should visit some of these websites:

Hays.

Grafton Recruitment

Career Builder

Career Jet

FRS Recruitment

Headhunt International

CV Library

Most of these websites will give you a detailed insight into open job positions and the requirements needed for the job. It won’t take you more than a couple of minutes every day to browse through all of them until your dream job finally pops up.

Conclusion

Thanks to Internet technology, many people can now work from home no matter where they are. Finding a job in Ireland is no different from finding one anywhere else in the world. All you got to do is have patience, be persistent, and try to have fun during the entire process.