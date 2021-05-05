How to Bet on Gaelic Football

5 May 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Gaelic football betting is a growing industry with increasingly more punters eyeing up the sport, as well as it growing in fans and also companies sponsoring GAA teams. The sport can appear confusing to outsiders with teams of 15 and a mixture of aspects from soccer and rugby. However, the rules aren’t complex, and anyone can pick them up.

Gaelic football remains strictly amateur, setting it apart from professional sporting markets. If you’re keen to get involved in Gaelic football betting, the following article will detail some of the popular markets and address some frequently asked questions surrounding betting on the sport.

Match Betting

This is perhaps the simplest market to bet on. Anyone who doesn’t want to get involved with the specifics of score lines can simply opt for a straight match result. Much like soccer, you can combine multiple result selections to create an accumulator with longer odds.

Winning Margin

If you are keen on getting more in-depth with scores, the winning margins market may be the way to go. You can back a team to win by a specific margin, often within a two-point range. It’s a good idea to look at the handicap margin to get a better idea of what the bookies are favouring and bet accordingly with your winning margin.

Handicap

The handicap betting market essentially moves the posts on winning margins. If you are confident of a team winning despite their handicap, then this is a market well worth exploring. Backing dominant teams to overcome their handicaps can be a profitable strategy.

First Goalscorer

As with soccer, the first goalscorer market is a popular one. Picking a player and backing them to get the game’s first goal can be an exciting spectacle and often offers decent odds. Make sure to back up your selections with data and for. One position to look out for is half-backs who offer long odds but regularly surge forwards.

Hurler and Footballer of the Year

These are popular markets as seasons reach a climax, but you can find odds for each market early in the season too. Although you may find longer odds early on, it’s worth waiting for the season to unfold a bit, giving you a better indication of the frontrunners. The winners of these awards are often players on the All-Ireland-winning teams.

All-Ireland Winner Outright

Another popular year-round market is the All-Ireland Winner Outright. Picking a favourite will give you short odds but a good chance of picking an easy winner whereas backing an underdog can provide excellent value if you feel the bookies have under-priced them. Either way, an outright bet will give you something to back all year round.

When are the best Gaelic football competitions?

The All-Ireland Senior Inter-County Hurling and Football Championships start in May and conclude in September. There is also the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues which both start in January and finish in March each year. Another top competition is the All-Ireland Club Championships start in June and finish up in March.

What are the rules for Gaelic football?

Gaelic football is contested between two sides of 15 players. Kicking or punching the ball into the opponent’s net results in a goal worth three points. If the ball goes between the posts directly above the goal, the team will receive one point. Games last for 70 minutes at senior inter-county level and a draw leads to extra time or replays.

What is the Super 8s?

The quarterfinals of the football championships are made up of two groups. Within each group is a provincial championship winner and runner-up or round 4 qualifier winner. There is a home game and away game for each side as well as a game at Croke Park. The top two teams in each group move on to the semi-final stage.

What are the rules for Hurling?

The aim of hurling is to hit a ball with a wooden stick known as a hurley into the opposition’s net for three points or over the bar for one. Teams are made up of 15 players each. Games last for 70 minutes and draws are settled in extra time or via a replay.

What is a Black Card in Gaelic football?

Players who commit cynical or deliberate fouls are awarded a black card. This means they must leave the pitch to be replaced by a substitute. If a player has been shown a yellow card before the black, no substitute may enter the field.