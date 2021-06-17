Visit the 7 wonders of Oregon (USA)

17 June 2021

By Roger Jones

Oregon has some of the most stunning nature found in the USA.

When talking about the United States of America, most people immediately think of big cities like New York and Las Vegas, and famous tourist attractions like the Grand Canyon and the Statue of Liberty. However, the USA is a huge country and has much more to offer if you are willing to put in the work. This article covers the seven wonders of Oregon, world-famous natural locations the state is known for. Before travelling to the USA, all travellers need to submit a visa or ESTA application.



To start with, we have the Columbia River Gorge, located in western Oregon. This is a gorge carved out by the Columbia River. From Crown Point, at an altitude of 223 metres, you have a breathtaking view of the gorge and the Columbia River. In the gorge, you can take beautiful walks through a pristine natural landscape which includes towering waterfalls. A visit to Multnomah Falls, the highest waterfall in Oregon, is an absolute must. In the west of the state is Mount Hood, a stratovolcano that is part of the Cascade Mountains. The top of this mountain is covered with eternal snow and the mountain has several ski resorts. Near the mountain are beautiful lakes, such as Trillium and Mirror, where you can hike and enjoy a unique view of the mountain. The Oregon Coast, the beautiful coastal region of the state, is also considered one of the seven wonders of Oregon.

Smith Rock State Park, located in central Oregon, has steep walls that are ideal for rock climbing. It is, therefore, no surprise that Smith Rock is generally regarded as the birthplace of American rock climbing. The park has beautiful scenery and is very popular among competitive climbers, but also very suitable for traditional climbing and bouldering. The park is also worth visiting for people who do not like climbing. Several walks can be done here, and in the park you can spot eagles, hawks, river otters and beavers.

In the south of Oregon lies Crater Lake, a giant lake whose waters are so deep blue that it’s not entirely surprising it’s the deepest lake in in the USA. The lake is located in the national park of the same name (Crater Lake National Park).

In the east of the state are the Painted Hills, a geological area that owes its name to the subtly coloured layers of the soil. The various shades of yellow, gold, black and red of the Painted Hills are best seen in the late afternoon. The colours of the hill date back 35 million years, so a visit to the hills allows you to see millions of years of history, colour by colour. This part of the state is also home to the Wallowa Mountains, a mountain range with pristine nature where you can enjoy stunning views of the surrounding area.

