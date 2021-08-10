Cork based ‘International College of Orthopaedic Therapy’ is enrolling for 2021

10 August 2021

By Roger Jones

The International College of Orthopaedic Therapy – previously known as St. Martin’s College – is based at Exchange House, Main Street, Ballincollig, Cork. The college was opened in 2006 by well-known Physiotherapist Dr. Neil Sheehan, MISCP, MMedSE, PhD, and has a solid reputation in the training of therapists.

Neil Sheehan has been involved in the treatment of injuries for over 25 years. Neil graduated with honours from UCC with a Masters Degree in Sports and Exercise Medicine in 2014. He graduated with his PhD in 2021. He has been involved in coaching sport for 35 years and has had teams compete successfully both Nationally and Internationally. Neil is an adviser in Sports Therapy for the Federation of Holistic Therapies for the UK and Ireland and is a regular speaker at their conferences. Neil is Chairperson of the Register of Orthopaedic & Soft Tissue Therapists of Ireland. (ROSTI).

Neil said “We are proud to have graduates of the International College of Orthopaedic Therapy working in clinics and hospitals in Ireland as well as internationally across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand”. He continued “Facilities at the College include a dedicated lecture room with projector, a large training room equipped with therapy couches and anatomy models, and a kitchen area for student use. As well as the training room there are three fully equipped treatment rooms available to advanced students.”

Courses are delivered by highly qualified, professional therapists.

Qualifications are Internationally Recognised.

Most up-to-date techniques taught.

Practical clinical experience included.

Qualified students (BSc & H. Dip) may apply for membership of the Register of Orthopaedic and Soft Tissue Therapists Ireland

(ROSTI) – ROSTI members are approved by VHI Healthcare, LAYA Healthcare, and Irish Life Healthcare.

Orthopaedic Therapy is one of the fastest-growing occupations today. Qualified Therapists can work effectively with Sports Clubs, Existing Clinics or as Self-Employed Therapists.

If you like working with people and have a keen interest in health and well-being, then a career in Orthopaedic & Soft Tissue Therapy could be for you. Many of the evening courses are a great stepping stone on the way to a career in many forms of therapy. Students must be a minimum of 18 years of age. Previous knowledge of anatomy and physiology is helpful, but not necessary as students are given a thorough understanding of both of these fundamentals during the course.

See the full range of courses at https://www.incot.ie/courses/



