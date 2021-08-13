Cryptocurrency Casino Fees Explained

13 August 2021

By Roger Jones

Learn everything you need to know about fees, charges, and more with our cryptocurrency casino gambling guide.

Introduction

If you’re ever going to be charged at your cryptocurrency casino, you need to know why. It’s your hard-earned cash, and an understanding of why the casino hit you straight with a charge is essential to your dealings. Our guide lets you in on all you need to know about cryptocurrency casino fees.

Will I Be Charged At All?

It all depends on the cryptocurrency casino you’re playing at. Some cryptocurrency casinos have some set fees, while other crypto casinos have none at all. Those crypto casino sites that charge certain fees only charge them for specific things like exchanges and withdrawal. We shall take a closer look at these costs and find out why the crypto casinos charge them.

Currency Conversion/Exchange Fees

If you’d come across any fee at all, it is most likely going to be an exchange or conversion fee. These are usually charged when you have the option to deposit with a cryptocurrency, but you cannot wager with them. The crypto casino will most likely hit you with a small charge for converting your cryptocurrency into FIAT. You cannot always be sure you’ll get a decent exchange rate on your currency conversions, so this might be something to worry about when dealing with crypto casinos that charge exchange fees.

Withdrawal Fees

As we have crypto casinos that convert fees, a few charge you on every withdrawal you make. This happens with both cryptocurrency casinos and conventional casinos and is, in fact, more prominent with conventional online casinos.

Note that in most cases, there will be no charges on your deposits. The fee is only charged when you’re proceeding to withdraw your funds. Like the conversion fees, withdrawal fees can also be costly. At times though, you will barely notice them. It all depends on the cryptocurrency casino you’re dealing with.

How to Find This Information Beforehand

The good thing is, you’re not forced to play at any crypto casino. Hence it is best when starting to take the time to figure out whether your cryptocurrency casino of choice does not charge you conversion or withdrawal fees- or at least find out that they don’t charge so much on them.

There are a few ways you can check. One is by visiting the cashier page. On this page, any withdrawal fee should be listed. Another way to go is to read the terms and conditions page of the cryptocurrency casino. This is a good way to find out whether you’d be charged any conversion on your games.

One final way is to reach out to customer support via live chat. You don’t need to sign up before you can chat with the support to make your inquiries. Therefore, you can know what to expect before signing up for such a cryptocurrency casino.

Ideal Casinos Will Low to No Fees

