How Reward Catering’s food trucks can help Cork businesses to thrive?

17 September 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Reward Catering is a leading food truck manufacturer in Cork. The company has gained a solid reputation among their clients including big brands like Insomnia, Bewley’s Ireland, EL & N London and more. These guys specialise in building custom trailers, mobile cocktail bars, gin bars, prosecco bars, coffee trailers, pizza trailers, corporate branded mobile kitchens and more.

You may ask yourself, how can a company with such established clients help your local Cork business? Sit back and read on for all the answers!

Why mobile catering?

Catering units such as food trucks and trailers have been growing in popularity over the last years and the pace hasn’t slowed down during the current challenges brought on by the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic, many businesses were impacted by restrictions and consumers’ demands for outdoor food service. With a catering unit, Reward Catering’s clients were able to not only survive but also thrive. For instance, Inchydoney Lodge and Spa based in West Cork have found their airstream trailer to be a tremendous success!

‘We have been operating as a 4 star hotel on the coast in West Cork for many years and have been looking at an option to give us another Food and Beverage outlet to complement our existing offerings. We tried a few temporary solutions with limited success. In January 2020 we ordered an Airstream catering trailer from Reward Catering, which despite pandemic disruption was delivered on time in early Summer. With it we are able to consistently deliver a high quality product at high capacity. It looks great and has repaid its capital cost very quickly. It’s been a great addition and we’re delighted with it. The Airstream trailer is a proper professional unit which will last the test of time (it’s still looking great) and the delivery and aftersales from Reward Catering have been great.’ Des O’Dowd – hotel Owner

Other benefits of investing in a mobile catering unit are low initial costs and running costs. With a catering unit, you’re also not stuck in one location and can go to local events, markets and fairs to trade. A beautiful airstream unit with your brand’s logo is also a free advertisement on wheels! Your brand’s reach will increase as people in your local area will be exposed to the logo every time you drive from location to location.

Another reason for buying a trailer is the opportunity to cater for special events such as weddings and parties. A bespoke stainless steel trailer looks dreamy and appeals to couples who envision their perfect wedding. Couples rent out catering units to serve alcoholic beverages and warm food for their guests. It also looks amazing in photographs thanks to its elegant design. Catering for weddings can be a great option for your food business! It is a perfect side hustle!

The Montenotte Hotel is another local business who decided to go with Reward Catering. They have chosen the custom built Citroen food truck which looks absolutely stunning!

This hotel utilised their truck for outdoor catering during and after restrictions. They have been able to serve coffees, teas, pastries and other sweet treats to their local community. The food truck has also been a great addition to hotel offerings as it brings guests more variety and child-friendly options.

Ballinacurra House Kinsale is another client of Reward Catering. They utilised their trailer for outdoor dining. To suit their extravagant vibe the hotel offered a gourmet seafood menu in their ‘New Alfresco Pop-up Fish Kitchen Restaurant’.

Who else can benefit from a catering unit?

Although a lot of Reward Catering’s clients are hotels, there are many other businesses that can benefit from getting a catering unit. The company has been involved with many projects including working with start-ups, cafes, restaurants, takeaways as well as businesses renting a unit for experiential advertising. Their sister company V Street Food are also suppliers of custom food trucks in Ireland and across the globe.

The Perfect Cup based in Bandon is another Cork business that used a mobile unit to grow their business. The cafe was already busy and the owner was looking for further development options. A mobile unit is an affordable option for expansion of kitchen space. With a catering unit the business now serves a variety of burgers from their ‘Perfect Burger’ trailer. They also serve fresh smoothies, coffees and sweet treats to their Bandon community.

Reward Catering has seen a wide range of successfully launched start-up businesses!

‘Catering units are a perfect option for aspiring entrepreneurs as they require low initial investment. We have had a plentitude of first-time entrepreneur inquiries and have seen a tremendous amount of success in start-up ventures. Some of our Ireland based clients include I Scream Donut, Lean Green Machine, The Big Boys and Griolladh who are doing outstandingly well!’

Why should you choose Reward Catering as your catering unit supplier?

There are many options available on the market in terms of mobile catering units. So why should you go with Reward Catering?

Their products are high quality and meet European safety standards to ensure you and your customers are secure. They have worked with big brands like Insomnia, Bewley’s, Bank of Ireland and Vodafone and are trustworthy. Their iconic airstream style trailer is known globally and turns heads every time! The company offers a ONE STOP SOLUTION so you don’t need to worry about fitting of internal equipment. The units are custom built and suited to your needs.

What do other people say about Reward Catering?

‘Thank you to Reward Catering who have done an excellent job creating our fantastic Airstream – it looks amazing!’ Warbler & Wren ‘Many thanks to Kevin and all the team for great customer service!’ Le Kiosk Afro Caribbean ‘Thanks to Reward Catering for an excellent delivery response’ Rich Garland – PGL

Want to learn more about the mobile catering industry?

Make sure to visit Reward Catering’s blog to learn more about mobile catering business tactics!