Why CBD might be good for you

24 September 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

CBD is one of the most talked-about subjects in the cannabis industry today, especially since the plant it comes from has been illegal for the better part of the 20th century. As it’s gaining more and more popularity, and more research is being done, many people are wondering what exactly this substance does for you. The answer to that question can vary depending on who you ask, but there are some general benefits that most people agree on. From easing chronic pain to reducing anxiety, CBD has shown promise in helping with a variety of different conditions. If you’re looking at trying CBD oil or another kind of CBD product for yourself, consider these reasons why it might be good for you!

It is a natural substance

First things first, CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is one of the many chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant. One of the reasons it has reached such high levels of popularity is because it is a naturally occurring substance, and is used in many different types of products. CBD can be found in many different forms like oils, isolates, crystals, and even wax. Online headshops like Grasscity offer devices that make CBD product consumption convenient, and this is a great example of a device compatible with both dry herbs and waxy concentrates https://www.grasscity.com/pulsar-rok-electric-dab-rig.html. What’s important is that you’ll avoid waste by using this device, and its clever design makes it functional and easy to use. These days many people are trying to live a healthier life, and one way this is being done is by using natural remedies or natural products, and CBD is one such example. It must be said though that there are 3 types of CBD products; isolates, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. CBD isolates only contain CBD, and no THC whatsoever. Broad-spectrum CBD products contain most of the cannabis plant compounds and only trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum CBD products contain all of the compounds of the plant, however, contain less than 0.3% THC.

This means that you have to consult with your doctor before using CBD products as they will advise the best type for you. More than this, if THC is illegal in your state, and you are getting your CBD products from an unlicensed vendor, it might contain more than 0.3% THC, which is more than the legal limit.

It has the potential to help with many medical issues

One thing that should be established is that CBD is being marketed as a cure-all when in reality, it isn’t, but it is still being used to help and treat many conditions. CBD is mainly used for those suffering from anxiety, and it is proven to help. CBD essentially allows your body to relax and calms the nervous system by changing the way our brains handle the responses to fear.

CBD is also being used as an actual FDA-approved medication called Epidiolex to treat seizures caused by two special forms of epilepsy, known as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It was taken in conjunction with other prescribed medications, and in a trial of 516 patients, showed to be a success in comparison with those who took a placebo with prescribed medications.

In a study conducted by researchers, it was found that when CBD was administered to those recovering from heroin addiction, not only did cravings reduce within a week but so did the resting heart rate, withdrawal anxiety, and salivary cortisol levels. This means that it can be effective at helping those who are recovering from addiction by reducing the withdrawal symptoms that recovering addicts experience.

The many ways to take CBD

When it comes to the consumption of CBD, there are many different methods available. These methods range from orally, to topical and sublingual. For example, you can smoke high strains of CBD marijuana, vape it with a vape pen or vaporizer, eat it using edibles, put it on your skin with topicals, or drop some on your tongue using a tincture, and more.

The method that you choose to use will also determine how long it takes for effects to be felt, as well as for how long effects are felt. If you choose edibles then the onset is between 30 to 60 minutes, and the effects are felt between 6 to 8 hours, compared to vaping which is only a few minutes of uptake into the system, but 30 to 60 minutes of effects.