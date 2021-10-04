Gear up for the 2021 Fort2Fort Charity Cycle Sportive on Saturday, 23rd October

4 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle Sportive is back for 2021 and is celebrating its milestone 10th year. This year’s cycle will once again raise vital funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, four Cork City and County Lions Clubs and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration. Taking place on Saturday, October 23rd, registration has now opened online at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.

Continuing to build on 9 years of fantastic success, this year’s Fort2Fort Cycle has something for everyone with four different routes to choose from. The four routes of 40km, 65km, 85km and 120km will all start and finish outside Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, each with incredible views of Cork Harbour along the way. For those taking on the challenge of the 65km, 85km and 120km routes, a food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said

“I am delighted to see the return of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle, one of Cork’s most iconic charity sporting events. Participants will have the joy of experiencing the amazing sights of Cork Harbour, with the double benefits of keeping healthy and supporting good causes. My congratulations to everyone who is participating, either by cycling the route or by supporting a cyclist. You are contributing to some very worthy causes and supporting one of Cork County’s most charming annual events.”

Jim O’Connor, Chairman of Fort 2 Fort added, “It’s always a very exciting time of year as we gear up to the cycle and Fort 2 Fort 2021 is no different. We’re happy to be welcoming back many cyclists who have supported our charity sportive in previous years and hope to see some more new faces taking to the roads this year. The success of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle thus far has been due to the massive support we have received from our cyclists so I’d encourage anyone who might consider participating to come join us for an enjoyable cycle, regardless of your level, there are routes for all abilities!”

Registration for the cycle is now available online at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie until 12pm on Friday, October 22nd at a cost of €55 per person. To celebrate the 10th year of the Fort2Fort Cycle, a special commemorative eco-friendly jersey is also available to buy this year for a discounted €15. In-person registration will also be available on October 22nd between 4-8pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island and from 7:30 am in Crosshaven GAA Club on the morning of the cycle.

At the event launch, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey highlighted how “The Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle is a fantastic use of the incredible amenity that is Cork Harbour. Travelling from a key site of the harbour’s historic heritage through it’s commercial, industrial and recreational locations, it showcases the great potential of the region, while centering community values. Cork County Council is proud to lend its support to this event and looks forward to supporting further growth in the harbour region.”

Head of Fundraising at the Mercy Hospital Foundation, just one of three beneficiaries of the Fort2Fort Cycle, Deirdre Finn, said “We are delighted to see the Fort2Fort Charity Cycle back again for its 10th year and are so grateful to all those who have taken part over the years. Funds raised through Fort2Fort support the Mercy Cancer Appeal and help to support patients and their loved ones who are going through a cancer journey at the Mercy University Hospital. Cancer is something we have all been affected by at some point. Thanks to events like Fort2Fort and the incredible people who support them we can continue helping patients at the Mercy through this difficult time in their lives.”

Fort 2 Fort, now in its 10th year, has firmly established itself in the calendar of Cork’s cycling enthusiasts of all abilities, offering a choice of distances. Since its inception, over 3,000 cyclists have participated, raising over €240,000 for the local beneficiaries. So far, over 160 cyclists have signed up for this year’s cycle with the organising committee hoping to reach a target of 500 participants for the 10th anniversary.

For further information or to register for this year’s cycle go to www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie or visit www.fort2fort.ie, or keep an eye on the Fort2Fort Facebook Page or the Mercy Hospital Foundation Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest Fort 2 Fort updates.