What You Should Know Before Moving to Cork

23 October 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you looking to settle down in the country of Ireland? Continue reading to find out why Cork should be one of the first destinations on your shortlist.

Cork is Ireland’s third-largest city and one of Europe’s most up-and-coming travel destinations. With so much to see and do, a growing number of people from Ireland and further afield are upping sticks and making the move to the so-called rebel city. Continue reading to find out what you should know before you relocate to Cork.

It has a bustling nightlife

Whether you enjoy wagering on the latest casino slot games, such as Royal Panda Ireland, or catching a show at one of the city’s many theatres, Cork has something for everyone. Whilst Dublin and Belfast may be on the tip of your tongue when you think of Irish nightlife, Cork falls closely behind. With a wide range of genres and venues to choose from due to its reputation as a university city, visitors and residents alike can enjoy a night to remember regardless of their interests and hobbies. If you are looking to take it easy, The Welcome Inn is one of the country’s best live music venues. If you are looking to paint the town red, on the other hand, SoHo tends to be the first stop for partygoers on the hunt for a place to continue dancing well into the night.

It is a great place to buy or rent

With prices significantly lower than Dublin and Belfast, you can experience the best of Ireland for less by settling down in Cork. According to a recent study, the average asking price for a property in the cheapest part of Dublin is around €306,747. A property in Cork, on the other hand, is likely to set you back €261,494 in the city centre and €213,228 in the countryside. If you are looking for a slice of Irish life on a budget, try extending your search elsewhere and familiarising yourself with the real estate markets of Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford. Before you make an informed decision, you must weigh up the pros and cons of each location.

It has great transport links

As is the case with most Irish cities, Cork benefits from great transport links to the rest of the country and beyond. With Dublin only a three-hour drive away, the M8 motorway is a great way to experience what else the Emerald Isle has to offer. The city of Limerick is also easily accessible by car and can be reached in around two hours. If you prefer to travel by train, direct rail and bus links connect Cork to major towns and cities in the country. For those looking to travel further afield, Cork is home to its own airport located just a short drive from the city centre and offers flights to the UK as well as popular European city break destinations. Shannon airport, on the other hand, serves travellers jetting off to New York, Boston, and Toronto, just to name a few. If you are feeling particularly adventurous, you may be tempted to take a trip on the ferry from Cork to France or Spain.

There is plenty to do

Aside from its bustling nightlife, Cork is also home to a number of popular tourist attractions for music lovers, sports fanatics, theatregoers, and shoppers alike. With so much to see and so, Cork can be a great place to settle down as a single dweller, couple, or family.

As one of Ireland’s largest and most popular cities, Cork is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to the Emerald Isle. As well as a bustling nightlife, it is a great place to buy or rent, has great transport links, and there is plenty to do.