HORSE RACING: Cork racecourse Mallow Preview January 8 2022

8 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Racecourse stage their first meeting of the 2022 season with an excellent seven-race card at the track. The first race of the day gets underway at 12.30pm, whilst the final contest begins at 3.58pm.

The ground is Soft, Soft to Heavy in places and there are showers forecast throughout the day at the track. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For more racing tips, head to Betfair

12.30pm Novice Hurdle (2m)

The Little Yank has been contesting a string of high-quality events and despite having to carry top-weight, this does represent a steep drop in grade. De Lady In Red has won two of her three starts for Barry Connell and she is deeply respected along with Ilmig whose last victory came at Cork in July 2021. However, preference is for All Those Years who looks thoroughly unexposed having finished second and third in two maiden hurdles last time out. Despite disappointing when only fourth at Fairyhouse on his final start last term, he remains open to plenty of improvement.

Selection: All Those Years

1.03pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

The unexposed Barranco was successful at Hexham in June and is of interest on hurdling debut, whilst Enki Flacke was a good third at Navan last time out and is open to more progression. However, ready preference is for Adamantly Chosen. Successful in a competitive bumper at Punchestown in April, the five-year-old was narrowly beaten at Fairyhouse in November and he is taken to go one better here.

Selection: Adamantly Chosen

1.38pm Maiden Hurdle (3m)

Fantasio D’alene fell at the eighth hurdle when still travelling well at Navan in December and he looks a leading player. However, he may have to play second fiddle to Shantreusse who made a promising start for Henry De Bromhead when second at Punchestown in November and he is taken to open his account over hurdles at the second time of asking.

Selection: Shantreusse

2.13pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

A tricky event. Bois De Clamart fell last time out, but is a danger if rediscovering the form of his victory at Gowran Park. Interestingly, he reverts to hurdles here. Owenacurra Lass was successful at Tramore in October and he shaped with enough promise when fifth at Punchestown in December and he is takent to come out on top.

Selection: Owenacurra Lass

2.48pm Beginners Chase (2m 4f)

Ben Thomson bounced back to form when successful at Downroyal over hurdles and he is interesting on his debut over fences. Fou Diligence looks the one of interest here having finished third at Naas in December and this looks a very winnable event.

Selection: Fou Diligence

3.23pm Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Sil Ver Klass has finished second on his last two starts over hurdles and is of interest now reverting to chasing. Weihnachts was sixth at Fairyhouse in December and needs to step up on that effort, but All The Chimneys makes the most appeal. He may be 13 years of age, but he arguably has the best form in the race and if he can reproduce his effort at Thurles in November, he is taken to come out on top.

Selection: All The Chimneys

3.58pm Mares Bumper (2m)

An interesting finale. Croi Corcra is a three-time winner in the point-to-point sphere and has to be of interest, but ready preference is for Scarlet Witch. A £60,000 purchase, she was an excellent second behind the impressive Eabha Grace at Thurles in December and a reproduction of that effort would make her hard to beat in this event.

Selection: Eabha Grace