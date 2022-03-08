Long wait at Emergency Department of Cork University Hospital

8 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

· General Practitioner / South Doc · Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork TelephoneTelephone – 021-4926900 · Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133 · Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Telephone 022 – 58506.

Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.